FAIRVIEW — The French Creek Valley All-Stars (FCVA) 11U team lost to Fort LeBoeuf 5-3 Monday evening in the Section 1 Championship at the Fairview Legion ball fields.
FCVA got off to a three-run lead in the first inning, but then struggled on the mound, giving up four walks to home plate and two other runs scored.
After the first inning, Ft. LeBoeuf’s defensive play held FCVA off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.
“Our team played pretty strong,” said French Creek head coach Craig Curry. “They did everything we asked them to do, we just ran into a team that played defense that we had never seen before.”
Ian Wick, Cole Annibale and Bryck Simmerman all pitched for FCVA in the loss. Landon D’Albora pitched the entire six-inning game for Ft. LeBoeuf and threw six strikeouts.
In the first inning it was all FCVA. Ty Beck hit a double to send two runners home before stealing home plate himself to make it 3-0.
Ft. LeBoeuf’s defense looked out of whack, but quickly cleaned up their game and prevented FCVA from scoring another run in the game.
FCVA continued to hit, but Ft. LeBoeuf played strong defense with good pitching and a couple of nice outfield catches from Giancarlo Bartone.
“They caught every fly ball, every ground ball, and they hit the ball,” said Curry. “It’s hard to beat a team like that.”
FCVA then struggled on its own end defensively. The third inning saw FCVA switch from Simmerman to Annibale, before finally going to Wick.
Ft. LeBoeuf scored four runs off walks, with one even coming after a hit by a pitch.
“When you are playing to go to states you can’t walk kids,” said Curry. “Walks will kill you, especially with a disciplined team like Ft. LeBoeuf who won’t swing at balls.”
FCVA will play Ft. LeBoeuf today in a win-or-go-home game with a trip to states on the line.
“I’m proud of my team. They played as best as we could have asked them to play,” said Curry. “They just didn’t find holes tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.