Brady Walker was feeling it all game.
Walker opened the scoring with a 32-yard run up the gut for a touchdown early in the game. He followed that with a 37-yard scamper just a few minutes later to give Meadville a 14-0 first quarter lead. He added a 60-yard pick-six in the second quarter and a 22-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth to give himself four total touchdowns.
Walker’s effort was a big part in Meadville’s 47-7 Region 5 win against General McLane on Friday at Bender Field.
Defensively, the Lancers looked to be strong on the Bulldogs first possession. Outside runs to Khalon Simmons and Griffin Buzzell weren’t going anywhere and Meadville was forced to punt.
“If you look at the way McLane defended us they saw the film from last week at Grove City. The outside flank attack with Khalon and Griffin was devastating,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “We churned up a lot of yards. As soon as we saw McLane’s alignment we knew it was to stop the outside game.”
Collins responded by giving Walker the ball right up the gut. He went untouched on his way into the end zone.
“When you have a guy like Brady Walker back there, and I think teams overlook what he can do, because he can burn you if you’re not ready for him. He had a big game for us offensively and defensively,” Collins said. “He had a lot of tackles, a lot of big plays and it was an outstanding effort from him.”
After Walker’s touchdowns, Meadville held a 14-0 lead at the end of the first stanza. In the second, the ‘Dogs piled it on.
Sophomore Brighton Anderson stripped Lancer quarterback Dylan Sheeder and ran 63-yards for a touchdown. On the next Lancer possession, Walker intercepted a Sheeder pass and took it all the way to the house.
Late in the quarter, quarterback Gavin Longstreth connected with Simmons for a 43-yard pitch and catch on fourth down. Simmons got behind the defense and made the Lancers pay with a touchdown. Buzzell also added a 20-yard run for a score.
Meadville held a commanding 41-0 lead at halftime.
“We had a huge defensive effort. I know coach (Mike) Richards was not pleased with the defense last week, but it wasn’t all the defense’s fault,” Collins said. “We fumbled the ball six times last week. We set the defense up for failure. Tonight though, the kids played an all around tremendous football game.”
The defense allowed 239 yards of total offense. They also intercepted the ball three times and forced two fumbles.
Offensively, Walker led the way with 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“I had to come out here and show my boys what I could do and just get it done,” Walker said. “I have to praise my line. They blocked a hell of a game. We had some great fakes by Khalon and Griff to get the linebackers to scrape down and the offensive line gave me huge holes.”
The junior is in his first-year with the Bulldogs. Last season Walker played for Conneaut where he accumulated 87 rushing yards. This year, he is at 219 yards and four rushing touchdowns through two games.
“He comes into our system and fits with us and what we do very well,” Collins said. “He’s a physical kid and he’s been well coached over the years so he was able to contribute immediately when he got here. He’s been a difference maker for us.”
Also for Meadville, Buzzell ran for 53 yards and one score. Simmons ran for 34 yards and caught one 43-yard touchdown. He also had two interceptions.
For General McLane, John Amon ran for 124 yards and one touchdown. He also passed for 39 yards and one interception. Dylan Sheeder passed for 38 yards and had two interceptions.
The Lancers fall to 1-1 and will face McDowell at home next week.
Meadville advances to 1-1 and is scheduled to play Butler next Friday. Butler did not play a week two game due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We know very little about Butler so we’re anxious to get on film and see what they’re about. They’re a 6A school and have a history in the WPIAL. The last time we played a team from the WPIAL it was West Allegheny in 2016 and they whipped our butts (47-40 loss in PIAA quarterfinals).
General McLane 0 0 0 7 — 7
Meadville 14 27 0 6 — 47
First Quarter
M — Brady Walker 32-yard run (Simmons kick).
M — Brady Walker 37-yard run (Simmons kick).
Second Quarter
M — Brighton Anderson 63-yard fumble return (Simmons kick).
M — Brady Walker 60-yard interception return (Simmons kick).
M — Griffin Buzzell 20-yard run (Simmons kick).
M — Khalon Simmons, 43-yard catch from Longstreth (xp missed).
Fourth Quarter
M — Brady Walker 22-yard run (xp missed).
GM — John Amon 71-yard run (xp good). 0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: GM — Amon 16-124, Sheeder 7-2, Lloyd 3-3, Cousins 1-(-1), Danowski 3-2, Birkmire 1-6; M — Walker 11-124, Buzzell 11-53, Simmons 7-34, Reichel 4-13, Lewis 1-7. Longstreth 2-4, Anderson 1-(-1).
PASSING: GM — Sheeder 6-9 64 yards one interception, Amon 1-2 39 yards one interception; M — Longstreth 1-3 43 yards one touchdown.
RECEIVING: GM — Cousins 1-3, Salmonson 3-62, Birkmire 2-27, Martin 1-6; M — Simons 1-43.
Records: General McLane 1-1; Meadville 1-1.