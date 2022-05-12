Meadville pitcher Mason Walker entered Wednesday's game against an undefeated Hickory team with a laid back mindset.
"We had nothing to lose and play relaxed. Make sure the whole team's in it and keep everyone in it even if they make a bad play," Walker said about his headspace before the game.
That strategy paid off for the junior. He struck out eight in seven innings of work in a 4-3 Region 2 win at Eldred Glen.
Entering the top of the seventh with a lead, Meadville needed three outs to give Hickory its first loss of the season.
"I was excited. I love to be in those situations," Walker said. "The intensity is high and everyone is counting on you, I love it."
Hickory's Tyson Djakovich singled before Meadville grabbed a fly out and Walker earned a strikeout. Parker Hilliard walked on base to give Hickory two base runners with two outs. Next up for the Hornets was Luca Bertalasio, who drilled a home run earlier in the game.
Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione called for a mound visit to talk with Walker.
"I went out there and I told him 'take a deep breath. We have two outs. Get your composure, pound the zone and do not give this guy a curveball because the last one went 400 feet,'" Tartaglione said. "Mason's control is great. He pounded him low then made him chase on an 0-2."
Walker's strikeout gave Meadville a big win and a huge shot of confidence heading into the final week of the regular season.
"It is huge for their confidence. Once they bring it all together as a team this is the outcome," Tartaglione said. "Hopefully we keep it rolling into Friday in a non-region game against Harbor Creek and we'll go from there."
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third. Walker delivered a solo homer to left field and gave the 'Dogs a 1-0 lead.
Later in the inning, Rocco Tartaglione singled before stealing second base. He reached third on a passed ball and was brought home thanks for Owen Garvey's single to right field.
Hickory climbed into the driver's seat with a run in the fourth inning and Bertalasio's two-run homer in the fifth.
Meadville rallied in the bottom of the sixth. Brighton Anderson singled to left field and Jordan Young went yard after three straight foul balls to give the 'Dogs a lead.
"As a team we played great. We had a lot of base runners today and had a couple homers. Jordan Young came up big. Mason Walker not only pitched his ass off but came up big with a home run," Tartaglione said. "We had a couple other kids that had two hits, had a couple stolen bases."
Tartaglione went 2-3 at the plate with one run and Young went 2-2. Also recording hits were Garvey, Anderson and Walker.
Meadville is now 9-6 overall and 9-5 in Region 2 action. The Bulldogs are in a log jam at the top of the region standings with about a week and a half before the postseason. Hickory leads the region at 11-1 and is followed by Slippery Rock at 8-4, Meadville at 9-5, Grove City at 8-5 and Sharon at 7-6.
The Bulldogs will host Harbor Creek on Friday at 4 p.m.
HICKORY (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bertalasio 4-1-1-2, Wiessen 2-1-0-0, Leedham 3-0-0-0, Fazzone 2-0-0-1, Donatelli 3-0-0-0, Djakovich, Turosky 0-0-0, Lanshak 2-1-0-0, Moreland 2-0-0-0, Jordan 1-0-0-0, Hilliard 0-0-0-0. Totals 22-3-2-3.
MEADVILLE (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 3-0-0-0, Tartaglione 3-1-2-0, B. Walker 2-0-0-0, Garvey 3-0-1-1, Anderson 3-1-1-0, Young 2-1-2-2, Arpin 3-0-0-0, McGowan 2-0-0-0, Kliest 1-0-0-0, M. Walker 3-1-1-1. Totals 25-4-7-4.
Hickory 000 120 0 — 3 2 1
Meadville 002 002 x — 4 7 2
BATTING
HR: H — Bertalasio; M — M. Walker, Young.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) H — Djakovich LP 5-7-4-4-7-2, Fazzone 1-0-0-0-1-0; M — M. Walker WP 7-2-3-3-8-3.
Records: Hickory 12-1; Meadville 9-6.