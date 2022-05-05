Roughly a month ago, Brandon Wachob approached this columnist and said, in a stunning way, “Jeff Keener told me that I’m in the running for Bowler of the Year.”
Truthfully, at that time, Wachob was being considered – but not my front-runner as I was leaning towards Dan Francis.
Words can be powerful: Keener’s comment must have put a charge into Wachob’s game, who zoomed past Francis after throwing two 300 games in three weeks at Eastway Lanes in Erie to close the 2021-22 season, sealing the annual Tom Young Men’s Bowler of the Year award as the smashing southpaw finished with three perfect games and two 800 series, and runner-up finish in Catology 2022, losing to Keener.
Keener, the defending Men’s Bowler of the Year, agreed on the choice: “My vote for Bowler of the Year would be Brandon,” he texted this columnist on Tuesday.
“It’s awesome to win this award,” said an ecstatic Wachob on Tuesday. “There are a lot of good bowlers in Crawford County. This was my best year ever. I threw the ball well most of the season. I took it one frame at a time and the pins fell for me. Thank you, Cat, for picking me.”
Wachob’s averages this season are no joke: 228 in Saturday Night League at Eastway and 226 in Monday Night Invitational League and 223 in Plaza Men’s League at Plaza Lanes.
In December, the 30-time, 300-game kegler put fellow bowlers on notice that Bowler of the Year may be possible as he tossed two 800’s in a span of three weeks – 266, 300 and 234 games for an 800 in Saturday Night League at Eastway and 286, 248 and 267 games for an 801 in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes.
Wachob continued to roll.
Although Keener won Catology 2022, Wachob was the most outstanding bowler in the event with three 700 series (747, 734 and 720) and 685 and 680 totals. A 237.73 average.
The chatter then started really heating up.
No more discussion after his 300’s at Eastway Lanes.
Runner-up: Francis, who had a fantastic year, averaging 231 in Spa League at Lost Lanes and 224 in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes. The right-hander thrived in tournaments, winning the highly competitive Pepsi 300 Tournament in Erie, finishing third in First Racardo Open in Erie and fifth in Men’s Scratch Tournament at Lost Lanes. He also tossed his 19th career 300 game in the annual ErieGlow Open.
Joining Wachob and Francis on All-Cat Men’s Team are Lee Duck, Don Granda Jr. and Keener. Note on Keener: He set the Lost Lanes average record with 232 in Spa League.
All-Cat, Second-Team members: Rodrick Baird, Seth Beerbower, Doug Dunham, Gary McGranahan and Ryan Williams.
Hanks regains title
Back on top.
With the COVID-19 pandemic weighing heavily over her businesses last season, Natalie Hanks’ game slipped just a tiny bit – she will be the first to admit – and didn’t win the annual Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year as she normally does, as the award went to Brooke Garvey, who had a sensational season at Lakeside Lanes.
A refreshed Hanks in 2021-22 was back to her high-scoring days – tossing multiple 600’s, and a few 700’s, on a weekly basis to regain the top women’s award again.
Hanks’ season was highlighted by a 774 series in Wednesday Night Ladies in early March, shooting games of 278, 252 and 244. She also tossed a 289 on another night.
Joining the Cambridge Springs bowling legend on All-Cat Women’s Team are Barb Abbott, Kayla Card, Nancy Hanks and Whitney Keener. Note on Keener: My man, Larry Hoffman, gave me some great scoop on her. In the Pennsylvania State Women’s Championships at Allentown over the weekend, Keener excelled in all three events by rolling 667 in doubles, 637 in singles and 609 in team. Great shooting, Whitney!
Duck dominates
Only fitting, Lee Duck claims the annual Cochranton Crusher award.
In his first season as the Cochranton Lanes owner, Duck – who had won the Cochranton Crusher award a few times in his outstanding career – was the most dominating CL bowler from Week 1 to Week 32.
He tossed a boatload of 700’s, and also reached the 800 mark once with games of 289, 269 and 257 for an 815 in Pioneer League in November. A few months later, the powerful right-hander banged out a 299 game and 770 total.
Duck’s eye-catching averages: 226 in Sunday Mixed League, 223 in Tuesday Mixed League and 221 in Pioneer League.
The Cochranton Lanes owner also made his presence felt – in a ginormous way – in the 82nd Annual Pennsylvania State Bowling Championships at Butler this past weekend by throwing a 2,179 all events scratch series: 201, 266 and 288 games for 755 in team; 244, 219 and 256 for 719 in doubles; 222, 238 and 245 for 705 in singles.
“The ball was coming off my hand really nice,” said Duck on Monday night. “I want to thank my good buddy, Rick Schiffer, who drilled up a UC2 Rubicon for me. I used it all nine games.”
Duck’s 2,179 is currently in second place.
‘The Rook’
From Cat’s Young Gun of the Year to Cat’s Rookie of the Year.
Coming off a sensational award-winning 2020-21 youth season, Jordan Vaughn made a major splash in his inaugural adult season, especially in the latter months, to win Cat’s Rookie of the Year.
Receiving valuable bowling tips from legendary Don Granda Jr., Vaughn turned up his game in early March, topping 700 in four consecutive weeks in either NFL Mixed League or Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes.
Vaughn’s four-week run: 235, 247 and 275 games for 757 in Stewart’s Classic League; 236, 290 and 255 games for 781 in NFL Mixed League; 279, 247 and 210 games for 736 in Stewart’s Classic League; 274, 248 and 238 games for 758 in Stewart’s Classic League.
He finished with a solid 202 average in both leagues.
Enough said … Welcome to Cat’s Rookie of the Year club, Jordan.
Plyler top YG
Landon Plyler’s average speaks for itself: 203.
In what may be the beginning of a three- or four-year run as Cat’s Young Gun of the Year, Plyler’s consistent week-to-week scoring in Level 1 League at Plaza Lanes made this year’s YG choice easy.
Oh, yeah, Plyler’s 300 game, and winning the Pennsylvania Youth Open Scratch division championship with a lights-out 762 series (please see sidebar) didn’t hurt either.
Runner-up: Colby Stewart. The youngster exploded onto the scene the last month of the season. After throwing his first career 600 series with a 665 in late February, Stewart threw three more in the next four weeks, including a 662.
“Colby made significant leaps in the second half of the season,” said Lakeside Lanes co-owner Don Granda Jr. “He was by far the best bowler the second half of the season.”
Breakout bowler
Although Corey Lynn doesn’t bowl locally anymore, this columnist wants to give the bowling stud – son of current bowling standout Jim Lynn – some well-deserved pub for his outstanding season in West Virginia.
The muscular Lynn – who carries the nickname, “Popeye” – tossed three 300 games this season and finished second in West Virginia State Championships All Event Scratch with a 2,092 series. His series were 756, 695 and 641.
In my opinion, the 28-year-old Lynn has only scratched his unlimited bowling potential.
Cat’s Top 10
While reviewing all my columns this season to get the annual Cat’s Top 10 accomplishments, it was very clear the number could be increased to 20 as there were so many outstanding performances.
After some scribbling and additions in my notebook, Cat’s Top 10 accomplishments:
1. Gary McGranahan rolls 300 game three consecutive days: After throwing perfect games in back-to-back days in the annual Men’s Classic at Lost Lanes in early February, the 300-game Machine made it three days in a row in Monday Night League at Celebrity Lanes in Greenville. A mind-blowing achievement!
2. Youth phenom Landon Plyler shoots 300 game: At age 13 in Youth Level 1 League at Plaza Lanes in October, “Boy Wonder” pulled off the ultimate feat in bowling, which had been expected of him since he began tapping his promising potential a few years ago. In the process, Plyler also rolled his first career 700 series with an eye-popping 747, as his other games were 212 and 235.
3. Mike Almon tosses two 800’s in 48 hours, at two different houses: Going with a last-minute hunch, the right-hander grabbed his Zenith bowling ball off his basement rack before heading to bowl in the NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes. What followed? Almon shot games of 257, 299 and 245 for an 801 series at the Conneaut Lake house, and then 48 hours later with the same bowling ball, rolled games of 289, 290 and 246 for an 825 in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes.
4. Barb Abbott rolls first career 300 game: After 30-plus years of flirting with a 300 game, the skilled right-hander finally knocked that monkey off her back with a perfect game in Wednesday Night Ladies League at Lost Lanes.
5. Jeremy Smith explodes: With only a handful of 700’s on his bowling resume, the right-hander electrified the Plaza Lanes house in February by shooting his first career 800 series with a jaw-dropping 812 in Commercial League. Stringing together 15 and 11 consecutive strikes, Smith fired games of 267, 279 and 266. His previous high series was 738.
6. Brooke Garvey throws career-high 758 series: While subbing in Tuesday Nite Ladies League at Lakeside Lanes, the 20-year-old Garvey – a sophomore at Pitt-Bradford College and Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year last season – enjoyed her finest hours in a bowling center by throwing games of 256, 279 and 223. Two pocket 7-10 splits possibly cost Garvey her first career 800 series.
7. Karen Steadman makes history at Cochranton Lanes: Possibly still pinching herself, Steadman – the top women’s bowler in Cardinal country the past several seasons – was Natalie Hanks-like in Tuesday Night Mixed League in November, becoming the first woman ever to shoot a 700 in league action at Cochranton Lanes with games of 236, 256 and 244 for a career-high 736. Her previous high series was 625.
8. Youth standout Lexi Potts makes statement … in adult women’s tournament: Entering the annual Women’s Tournament at Lost Lanes late Friday evening in early January, the 14-year-old Potts was the buzz of the tourney on both Saturday, and Sunday. Storming from the 21st position after her fifth qualifying game, the right-hander qualified as the top qualifier for match-play action. Seeded fifth in the stepladder finals, Potts saved her best for last by winning three matches to finish second.
9. Rodrick Baird throws 300 game in Pennsylvania Seniors State Open: The Lycoming County Bowling Association in Williamsport got a great taste of Baird’s superior bowling skills and must-see emotions. He rolled his 49th career perfect game in the event, and had the nearby bowlers and attendees glued to his enthusiastic theatrics in the 10th frame.
10. Don Granda Jr. lights ’em up: A la Baird, Mr. 300/800 also showcased his awesome bowling skills in Pennsylvania Seniors State Open, winning 9-game All Events Scratch with a fantastic 2,185 series, an astonishing 242.78 average. His series were 755 (team), 749 (singles) and 681 (doubles).
Final words
See you in September.