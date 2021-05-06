Cat’s Young Gun of the Year was a slam dunk.
In one of the most dominating youth careers in county’s history, Jordan Vaughn was a runaway choice for the prestigious award – if there were 100 votes, he would have been a unanimous pick.
Week after week, Vaughn was the top bowler in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes. Not sure of how many consecutive weeks, but Vaughn finished the year with a streak of the area’s top young gun series.
In other words, Vaughn was the Don Granda Jr. in junior bowling.
Speaking of Granda Jr., the Lakeside Lanes co-owner only had praise for his youth standout, “Jordan has been one of the top junior bowlers in our area for the past couple years. It is great to see the effort he has put into his game pay off.”
Vaughn also earned positive words from Lakeside’s other co-owner Bruce Beers: “Jordan has been totally dedicated to the sport and matured so much this year.”
The right-hander had a monster year, averaged 210.98 and tossed three 700’s (747, 718 and 715) and 13 600’s.
Can you say: The cream of the crop.
Joining Vaughn on Cat’s Fab Five team: Landon Plyler, Cooper Baum, Elijah Maso and Delaney Whitehead.