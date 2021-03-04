The 2020-21 Cat’s Young Gun of the Year appears to be a lock: Jordan Vaughn.
Continuing his dominance in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes, the right-handed Vaughn rolled another 700 series with a 718.
His games were 224, 226 and 268.
Great set, Jordan!
In other young gun action at Lakeside, Eric Graham nearly joined Vaughn with a “7” as he fired games of 202, 279 and 196 for a 677 … Dylan Platz, who tossed a 300 game a couple years ago, shot a 619.
‘Special K’ sizzling
A bowling queen is emerging at Plaza Lanes.
Two weeks after throwing her first career 600 series, Keistynn Miller rolled her second “6” last week in the Youth Level 1 League with a 644.
The 16-year-old Miller shot games of 176, 226 and 242.
In her first 600, the right-hander tossed games of 211, 202 and 197 for a 610.
Keep it rolling, “Special K”!