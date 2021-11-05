The last time Mike Feleppa and Bryan Borkovich stepped onto Bender Field on the same evening was in 2011 when they were assistant coaches under former Meadville coach Ken Achenbach.
Bender Field turf will be under their shoes again tonight, but under different circumstances — as opposing head coaches in the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.
Feleppa leads his unbeaten Cochranton Cardinals (7-0) into battle against the upset-minded, Borkovich-led Maplewood Tigers (5-4). Game time is 7 p.m.
A few weeks ago, the good friends Feleppa and Borkovich faced off in the regular season, and the outcome was one-sided: Cochranton, 28-0. Maplewood has an excuse card though as the Tigers played without their offensive catalyst, running back Ben Gilberto, who missed the game due to COVID issues.
Borkovich isn’t the excuse-type coach, though.
“Cochranton dominated every aspect of that game with or without Ben,” he said. “We obviously need to make changes from that 28-0 loss. We need to execute on offense and move the football. They held us to our lowest offensive total in 10 years. It would be foolish to run out there with the same game plan on offense and defense.”
As far as Feleppa is concerned, the lopsided victory can be thrown out the window.
“The first time we played them means nothing,” he said. “This is a second season for all teams in the playoffs. I expect Maplewood to come ready to play. They are a very good team, or they wouldn’t be playing in the District 10 semifinals. They have a very formidable defense that plays physical games. They create a lot of problems for offenses with the defensive fronts they get into.”
The Tigers’ defenders will have their work cut out for them, however, as they are going up against Cochranton’s all-world running back Jack Martinec, who has rushed for 1,682 yards on the season, including 261 against the Black & Gold in their first meeting.
How are you planning on stopping Martinec, coach Borkovich?
“I do not think you can stop him. He is a hard runner who runs through some incredibly little creases. You hope to limit his long runs and gang tackle to keep him bottled up as best as you can.”
Feleppa is expecting some different looks from Maplewood to contain Martinec: “Coach Borkovich and his staff will have a good game plan defensively like they always do.”
If Maplewood is going to pull off an upset, Borkovich feels the Tigers must, “Play good physical defense and put the ball in the end zone. We need to execute on offense and limit mistakes.”
Jim’s pick: Cochranton 28, Maplewood 7.
Alex’s pick: Cochranton 35, Maplewood 10.
Records:
Jim Hunter – 33-6
Alex Topor – 28-11
Player(s) of the Week
Maplewood’s 1-2 punch of running back Ben Giliberto and quarterback Logan Kennedy. Giliberto rushed for 100 yards on 26 carries and Kennedy gained 73 yards on 13 hauls to lead the Tigers to a 19-7 victory over Mercer last week in the opening round of the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.