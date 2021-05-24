SLIPPERY ROCK — Senior Conneaut Area Senior High runner Meaera Shannon highlighted local action at the District 10 Track and Field Championships at Slippery Rock University on Saturday as she captured the girls 3,200-meter Class AA championship with a time of 11:13.39.
“I was super excited to get a win,” Shannon said after receiving her first-place medal. “It was nice to make a spot to states for the first time.”
Before the 2020 D-10 Championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CASH was moved to Class AA class this year, Shannon had placed second in the 3,200-meter on the Class AAA side during the D-10 Championships both her freshman year in 2018 (11:51.92) and sophomore year in 2019 (11:37.37).
Shannon also placed a state-qualifying second in the 1,600-meter Class AA race with a time of 5:08.54, meaning she will move on to the state championships in Shippensburg next weekend in both events.
Bulldogs wrap up season
Although no one on the Meadville track and field teams will advance to the state championships, several members finished in the top-three of their respective events Saturday.
Senior Alexcia Vosburgh placed second in the girls discus at 98 feet, 7 inches, and sophomore jumper Khalon Simmons finished second in the boys triple jump at 44-7.25.
The Bulldogs’ runners in the girls Class AAA 4x100-meter relay—comprised of sophomore Kayla Germanoski, senior Anna Minor, freshman Jordyn Bean and sophomore Sydney Burchard—finished in third place at 55.93 seconds.
The Meadville girls fifth overall with 46 points, while the boys finished ninth overall with 30.50 points.
Results
Saturday at Slippery Rock University
Cambridge Springs girls
Elizabeth Kline: 9th in the 400 (1:05.48)
Cambridge Springs boys
(Tied-21st overall Class AA, 2 points)
Corbin Lehner: 18th in the 800 (2:23.23); 13th in the 1,600 (4:59.98). Bobby Moats: 12th in the 800 (2:10.17); 14th in the 1,600 (5:30.67). Hunter Spaid: 19th in the 800 (2:23.24); 7th in the 1,600 (4:49.26). 4x800-meter-relay team (Corbin Lehner, Bobby Moats, Hunter Robinson, Hunter Spaid): 10th (9:07.19).
Conneaut girls
(15th overall Class AA, 18 points)
Meaera Shannon: 2nd in the 1,600 (5:08.54); 1st in the 3,200 (11:13.39).
Conneaut Area boys (Tied-21st overall Class AA, 2 points)
Simeon Hunter: 8th in the 1,600 (4:49.26); 8th in the 3,200 (10:29.16).
Maplewood girls
Alexis Wyant: 10th in the 1,600 (5:43.45).
Maplewood boys
(24th overall Class AA, 1 point)
Kaleb Donor: 8th in the 200 (23:68).
Meadville girls
(5th overall Class AAA, 46 points)
Sydney Burchard: 7th in the 100 (13.75); 8th in the 200 (28.32); 6th in the javelin (82-09). Riley Fronce: 6th in the 400 (1:06.70); 4th in the 800 (2:34.39). Camryn Guffey: 5th in the 1,600 (5:53.38); 8th in the 800 (2:38.29). Jamie Larson: 11th in the long jump (13-05). Elena Lucas: 8th in the 100 (13.90). Anna Minor: 11th in the triple jump (30-04.50). Tiffany Onyeuwu: 9rd in the discus (69-01); 7th in the shot (30-04.00). Adelaide Phillis: 4th in the 400 (1:04.83); 10th in the long jump (14-03.75). Jaidyn Ramirez: 10th in the pole vault (7-00). Alexcia Vosburgh: 2nd in the discus (98-07.00). 4x100-meter-relay team (Kayla Germanoski, Anna Minor, Jordyn Bean, Sydney Burchard): 3rd (55.93). 4x400-meter-relay team (Elena Lucas, Riley Fronce, Camryn Guffey, Adelaide Phillis): 4th (4:50.53).
Meadville boys
(ninth overall, 30.5 points)
Ryan Ashe: Tied-8th in the pole vault (10-00). Carl Dait: 17th in the long jump (18-01.5). Mark Dait: 7th in the javelin (125-07). Max Dillaman: 4th in the 3,200 (10:23.31). Teddy Ernst: 8th in the 800 (2:16.54). Alex Kinder: 11th in the 100 (11.67). Savior Hughes: 5th in the discus (128-08). Konner Sayre: 8th in the 400 (55.37). Khalon Simmons: 10th in the long jump (20-01.00); 2nd in the triple jump (44-07.25). 4x800-meter-relay team (Max Dillaman, Teddy Ernst, Konner Sayre, Matt Puleio): 6th (9:09.68). 4x100-meter-relay team (Ryan Ashe, Alex Kinder, Khalon Simmons, Martavious Stout): 7th (46.44). 4x400-meter-relay team (Teddy Ernst, Alex Kinder, Matt Puleio, Konner Sayre): 5th (3:56.18).
Saegertown girls
Averie Braymer: 11th in the 1,600 (5:44.98); 22nd in the 3,200 (13:01.29). Paige Fuller: 20th in the 3,200 (12:59.42). Emma Macadam: 11th in the 300-meter-hurdles (55.66). Makayla Stevens: 21st in the 800 (2:55.62).
Saegertown boys
Nathan DeYoung: 16th in the 400 (56.99). Sam Hetrick: 10th in the 1,600 (4:52.71); 10th in the 3,200 (11:21.48).