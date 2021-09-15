CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs High School’s golf team was supposed to hold a Region 3 mega-match at Riverside Golf Course on Tuesday.
The match went on as scheduled.
But the host team was absent.
With Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School being closed until Sept. 20 due to COVID-19, the Blue Devils, who were supposed to host the match, could not compete.
Seneca High School’s team also did not compete due to the school being closed as a result of COVID-19.
That left four teams.
Union City won the match with the lowest total score of 313. Saegertown placed second with a score of 333, Conneaut Area High School was third with a score of 360 and Maplewood finished fourth with a score of 445.
Cambridge Springs coach Paul Harakal does not work at Cambridge Springs Junior/Senior High School and was at the match.
“Congratulations to Union City on their victory,” Harakal said. “Thank you to Riverside Golf Course for supporting our golfers and hosting the match.
“I wish that Seneca and Cambridge Springs could have been able to participate.”
Union City’s Josh James led all golfers with a 71. He was followed by Cole DeSimone with 74, Tyler Parkhurst with 79 and Matt Yaple with 89.
Saegertown’s Dylan Flinchbaugh led his team with a 75. Joe Grundy shot an 84, Jon Grundy shot an 86 and Caden Jones carded an 88.
CASH was led by Kole Flint with an 83. Jake Welchek shot an 86, Cooper Baum had an 87 and Dawson Osborn had 104.
Maplewood’s Matt Bernoski was low score for his team with 107. He was followed by Lucas Groger with 108, Avery Palotas with 111 and Rachel Brunot with 119.
The win put Union City three points ahead of Saegertown in overall team scores.
Union City coach Steve Yovich was happy with the way his golfers.
“Our guys played solid today,” Yovich said. “I’m thrilled that even our fourth, fifth and sixth golfers have started to play better.”
Union City is scheduled to host the next Region 3 mega-match on Thursday at the Union City Country Club.