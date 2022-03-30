Union City Area School District is hosting an all-star basketball game for Class 2A public schools in regions 1 and 2, superintendent Matthew Bennett announced on Tuesday.
The game is April 9 at Union City High School. It features athletes from 13 schools in District 10 and three schools in Crawford County.
"Many of these athletes have not been included in area all-star games simply due to the geography of where their districts are located. With that said, I believe you will find a star-studded lineup for this event," Bennett said in a press release. "The games will host seven 1,000 point career scorers, six region players of the year, thirteen first-team all-region players, three second-team all-region recipients and countless all tournament award winners."
The all-star game's festivities start at 4 p.m. with skills competitions. There will be a dunk competition for both both boys and girls. The rim height will be the standard 10-feet for boys and for girls the height is to be determined.
There will also be a ball handling and a 3-point competition for boys and girls as well.
The day concludes with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
Crawford County is well-represented in both the boys and girls teams with eight players across the two rosters.
Nathan Held (Cambridge Springs), Hunter Spaid (Cambridge Springs) and Wyatt Barzak (Cochranton) will represent Crawford County on the Boys North team. Rounding out the team is Cole DeSimone (Union City), Curt Darling (Eisenhower), Corrion Lofton (Iroquois), Matthew Bennett (Union City) and Logan Briggs (Iroquois).
The Boys North team will be coached by Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro.
The Boys North team will take on the Boys South team, which consists of Connor Grossman (Mercer), Logan Turton (Mercer), Brett Stevenson (Rocky Grove), Tanner Shick (West Middlesex), Lane Smith (Lakeview), Isaac Clayton (Rocky Grove), Gavin Grantham (Lakeview) and Reece Henderson (Rocky Grove). The Boys South will be led by Rocky Grove head man Ryan Umbenhaur.
In the girls competition, Elizabeth Kline (Cambridge Springs), Liliane Moorhead (Maplewood), Madison Yanc (Cambridge Springs), Jaylin McGill (Cochranton) and Eve Beuchat (Maplewood) will represent Crawford County on the Girls North team. Abigail Tingley (Union City), Jenna Dash (Iroquois), Sophia Messenger (Union City), Maikayla Fisher (Iroquois) and Madison Sleeman (Eisenhower) will round out the North team.
The team will be coached by Ryan McKissock, who leads the Cambridge Springs girls team.
The Girls South team is coached by Gary Burke of Lakeview and will consist of Delaney Fisher (Mercer), Reese Gadsby (Lakeview), Amber Sefton (Lakeview), Abby Williams (Rocky Grove), Emily Anthony (West Middlesex), Julia Balaski (Mercer), Halle Murcko (Reynolds), Carlie Beatty (West Middlesex) and Kenzie Olewine (Youngsville).