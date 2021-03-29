INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga coach Mark Few relayed the conversation he had with star incoming freshman point guard Jalen Suggs about whether to pursue a waiver for Florida transfer point guard Andrew Nembhard to add him to the 2020-21 playing roster.
Nembhard started 67 games in two seasons with the Gators, dishing 367 assists in establishing himself as one of the top passing point guards in the SEC.
“(Jalen) just got the biggest grin on his face. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. He’s like ‘Coach, are you kidding me? That would be awesome,’” Few said. “I’ve found over the years, real players, they don’t fear anybody, and they welcome all great players.”
Behind 17 points and eight assists from Nembhard and 22 points from sophomore forward Drew Timme, top-seed Gonzaga moved on to its fourth Elite Eight appearance in the last six years with a dominant 83-65 win Sunday over Creighton at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The 6-foot-5 Nembhard scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, helping Gonzaga build a 43-33 halftime lead. In the second half, Nembhard drove the lane and found others, dishing six of his eight assists.
“I told our staff when we added Andrew this takes our team from top 15 to top five, national championship contender,” Few said. “It really has. He’s a terrific ball-screen player, but I’m telling you he’s really done a terrific job for us defensively. I think that’s a little bit gone unnoticed lately.”
The Bulldogs (29-0) continued their march toward history, three wins away from becoming the first team since 1975-76 Indiana to finish a college basketball season with a perfect record. Gonzaga will play against the winner of 6-seed USC and 7-seed Oregon in the Elite Eight on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“We’re not bringing up the undefeated thing at all,” Few said. “We’ve got to go undefeated from here on out. We gotta go 3-0 if we want to win the championship. That’s been our goal all along, but nobody is talking about the overall undefeated thing at all.”
Nembhard has dealt with his share of adversity, beginning in high school, when as a junior at Montverde Academy outside of Orlando he suffered an intestinal condition that forced him to be air-lifted back to his native Canada, where he was hospitalized for three weeks in critical condition. As a high school senior, Nembhard returned to lead Montverde to a prep national championship, establishing himself as one of the top point guard recruits in the country.
He earned All-SEC freshman honors at Florida in 2018-19, hitting a game-winning shot in an SEC tournament game against LSU. But Nembhard decided to leave Florida after his sophomore season, when the Gators began the year No. 6 in the country but finished unranked in a disappointing 2019-20 campaign.
Through the ups and downs, Nembhard said he’s happy to be performing on college basketball’s biggest stage.
“It’s just exciting, and I’m just so grateful to be out there and playing every day,” Nembhard said. “Especially with COVID this year, too. It’s just nice to see that I’m back on the court, doing good things.”
Nembhard said he’s been able to adapt to his new teammates quickly.
“We have so many pieces and so much versatility. It’s just like playing in the park with a bunch of guys that click so well,” Nembhard said. “So it’s been really fun.”
Gonzaga shot 59.6 percent from the floor, scoring 23 of its 34 baskets off assists. Joel Ayayi had 13 points, Cory Kispert had 12 points and Suggs finished with nine points and six assists.
“It’s probably our best attribute,” Few said of Gonzaga’s passing. “It’s the reason why we have such good balance and the reason why we score so well in the paint.”
Junior guard Marcus Zegarowski led three Creighton scorers in double figures with 19 points, but the Bluejays (22-9) were unable to keep up with Gonzaga’s firepower. Defensively, Gonzaga held Creighton to 40.6 percent shooting and 21.7 percent (5-of-23) from 3-point range.
“I really thought it was our defense that made the difference,” Few said. “They are a scary offensive unit, especially when you are preparing for them. I thought we did a really, really nice job, especially on the 3 line.”