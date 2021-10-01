First things first: Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were together, as a coach and quarterback, for 20 seasons.
The longest of any coach-QB combo … by five full seasons, a k a by far.
To put that in perspective, Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr did nine seasons together. Bill Walsh and Joe Montana did 10 seasons. Tom Landry and Roger Staubach did 11 seasons. Don Shula and Dan Marino did 13 seasons. Chuck Noll and Terry Bradshaw did 14 seasons. and Sean Payton and Drew Brees did 15 seasons.
Most of these eventual splits weren’t mutual. Legends don’t die gracefully.
But here we are, a few days removed from the most eagerly anticipated regular season pro football game ever – Tampa Bay at New England – focused not on what they accomplished together, but on the split between Belichick and Brady.
Think about the fact they were together for 20 years. Mind you, these are gentlemen with big, healthy egos, which is understandable and deserved.
Brady played for less money, unheard of in the 21st century. and Belichick, going against his rules, giving extra power to one player.
They went to nine Super Bowls together and won six of them. Honestly, it could’ve been more wins. But guess what, it could’ve been fewer, too.
Why did they end their incredible partnership of two decades, when each truly understand what the other meant to their own personal successes?
The short answer?
It’s complex. A few hundred small stories.
The long answer?
I break it down into five reasons.
It should also be understood that owner Bob Kraft couldn’t fix this. This was between Belichick and Brady. and the baggage they had dealt with was too much to handle at the end … for both of them.
1. Brady tired of Belichick’s way: Brady’s workout guru and partner Alex Guerrero told Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian “Bill was still trying to treat [Tom] like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. and all the players, I think, realized Tom was different. He’s older, so he should be treated differently.”
Bottom line, this is probably how Brady felt. Belichick wasn’t treating Brady the way the G.O.A.T. believed he deserved. What does that mean? Brady’s basically saying, “Don’t worry about me. I will take care of my work. You worry about the rest of the team.” If he wants to skip a mini-camp or not show up for off-season workouts, no big deal, Brady felt.
2. Brady talked too much about extending career: Brady will never be called a motor-mouth, that’s probably a decent tag for his dad, Tom Sr. But his second career, as a health guru (see TB12), has had media constantly questioning him about the length of his football career, most recently joking he might play until he’s 50. That’s a no-no with Belichick. It was basically letting fans (and Belichick) know that Brady would be around for many more years to come. and Patriots fans took that as “Brady isn’t going anywhere for another half-dozen years, hooray!” Was Brady out of line? No. But it didn’t sit with Belichick having Brady dictate, indirectly, how long he’d be playing.
3. How long would Brady actually play? Why was this important for Belichick? Well, at some point a few years ago, Belichick, who once said he’d never coach into his 70s, decided he had changed his mind, that he might be around another half-dozen or more years. That means he is not only living in the “now” but the future too. Remember the Brett Favre going back and forth between retirement? The Packers had had enough and they had Aaron Rodgers on waiting. Was this going to be an issue with Brady, who has also publicly stated his wife would like him to retire. What if Brady suffered a tough injury? Would he decide to hang it up?
4. Belichick couldn’t give latitude Brady desired: You could argue the Patriots, under Belichick, more resemble a military establishment than a football team. There are rules here and only here, as in talking to the media. Having special rules for Brady and rules for the rest of the team get Belichick away from the military-like establishment. “Why do we have to be here? Where is Brady?” You can say the players or coaches should shut up and cash those big checks that Brady helped you get, or human nature might have another superstar saying he wants Brady’s rules, too. It doesn’t work if Belichick is going to coach the way he does.
5. Belichick wanted old-school football back: Remember when the Patriots beat the Eagles on a Sunday night in Philadelphia in 2019? It was an ugly win, but a big one. The Pats won 17-10 with the only TD pass being thrown by Julian Edelman. After the game, Brady was depressed. Belichick was ecstatic, talking about “complementary” football, special teams and toughness. That game exemplified, better than anything, that this relationship was over. Brady’s desire to throw the football, which is the desire for every quarterback, was being stifled by Belichick. Remember the 2018 Super Bowl win over the Rams, 13-3, that was dominated by Patriots controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides. It was classic Belichick. Of course, the Patriots don’t get to that game if Brady doesn’t have the fourth quarter and overtime he had in Kansas City, in one of the greatest conference championship games ever. It was Brady at his best. Two weeks later it was Belichick at his best. The split had probably long since started before then.