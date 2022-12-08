CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team fought for four quarters against a much bigger school on Wednesday at the Devils Den. However, McDowell was too much for Cambridge as the Trojans defeated the Blue Devils 58-31.
"I thought it was a great game for us to be in," said Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock. "McDowell is obviously a very good team. We came into that knowing that, that's why scheduled them. I mean they're very physical, they're very athletic and we competed with them for a while and they just kind of pulled ahead from us."
After the Trojans went up 11-3 in the first quarter, the Blue Devils scored five points in the final minutes of the quarter. Makenzie Yanc made a 3-pointer to make the score 11-6. On McDowell's possession, Finley Rauscher earned a steal and found Jordyn Wheeler in the post as the Blue Devils pulled within three.
After the first quarter, the Class 6A Trojans responded and started to exert their dominance against the Class 2A Blue Devils. Jessica Hetz started things off by making a 3-pointer at the top of the key. After Wheeler scored another two points, the Trojans went on a 10-0 run to go up 24-10. Yanc then made another 3-pointer to end McDowell's run. Overall, the Trojans outscored the Blue Devils 20-9 as they took a 31-17 lead into the locker room.
Even though they were only down three points at the end of the first quarter, McKissock believed his team missed opportunities to take the lead at the free-throw line. Overall, the Blue Devils only made five free throws out of 17 attempts.
"It was kind of disappointing," McKissock said. "We missed like six foul shots and we actually probably should've had the lead at the end of the first quarter, but we didn't. We missed some foul shots and that kind of just set the tone for everything and the pressure that they had just kind of wore us out a little bit."
The Trojans' momentum carried over into the second half as they scored 27 points to the Blue Devils' 14.
Hetz led all scorers with 17 points while Amayia Nelson contributed 16 points. Hetz and Nelson were responsible for more than half of the Trojans' offense as they combined for 33 points.
Wheeler led the Blue Devils with 10 points on the night and primarily scored in the post.
"I felt like she played pretty well," McKissock said. "I mean they have a really good post player and I thought Jordyn held her own against her and got some easy baskets for us."
Hailee Rodgers was second on the team in scoring with nine points while Yanc added six on two 3-pointers.
With the win, McDowell improves to 3-0 while the Blue Devils received their first loss of the season after starting off with wins against West Middlesex and Eden Christian Academy.
The road doesn't get any easier for the Blue Devils as they will next go to Franklin, a Class 4A school, on Saturday at 2 p.m. After the game against Franklin, the Blue Devils' next three opponents will be Erie, Burrell and Maplewood.
McKissock believes playing against bigger schools like McDowell will help the team.
"We need to play more games like this against competitive teams so we get used to it and this was a good start for us," McKissock said. "I think we have a game next week against Burrell out of WPIAL, it's a 5A school. It's gonna be another really hard game for us. We've gotta a lot of tough games on our schedule and hopefully it gets us there."
McDowell (58)
Hetz 4 3-5 17, Nelson 4 5-6 16, Wiley 2 1-1 5, Feronti 1 2-2 4, Spano 2 0-0 4, Bennett 1 1-2 3, Stilley 0 2-2 2, Bithell 0 2-2 2, Clemente 1 0-0 2, Russo 1 0-0 2, Maya 1 1-2 1.
Totals 16 16-22 58.
Cambridge Springs (31)
Wheeler 5 0-1 10, Rodgers 4 1-3 9, Yanc 0 0-2 6, Cole 1 1-4 3, Zilhaver 0 2-2 2, Rauscher 0 1-2 1, York 0 0-2 0.
Totals 10 5-17 31.
McDowell; 11;20;11;16;—;64
Cambridge Springs;8;9;6;8;—;31
3-point goals: McDowell — Hetz 2, Nelson; Cambridge Springs — Yanc 2.
Records: McDowell 3-0, 0-0 Region 6; Cambridge Springs 2-1, 0-0 Region 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.