LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team fell 6-3 to non-region opponent Greenville in the team’s season opener on Tuesday. The game was tied 3-3 in the second half, but the Lady Trojans rattled off three unanswered goals to take the win.
“It’s always a tough game,” said Conneaut head coach Erick Denihan. “A lot of missed calls on both sides, so I can’t really say anything based on that, but I feel like they played well overall regardless of the score. They fought until the end of the last whistle and we just go back in practice (today) and start improving on some things that we kind of made mistakes on (Tuesday) and just get better.”
Entering the second half, the Lady Eagles were down 3-2. At first, the defenses dominated the half until Victoria Medrick tied the game at the 17:55 mark.
However, the tie didn’t last long. Fourty-eight seconds later, Kelsi Russell fired a shot into the net to give the Lady Trojans a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Lady Trojans then earned another goal after Megan Wood scored off a rebound on a corner kick with 14:10 left to play. Less than two minutes later, Greenville made it a three-goal game after scoring on another corner kick.
“We just made some mental errors,” Denihan said. “We sent the ball towards our goal rather than turning and sending it up the line, so we provided opportunities and they just took advantage of it, but we’re gonna tighten those things up.”
The Lady Trojans earned the first two goals of the game from Stacey Weimert. Weimert scored her first goal within the first 10 minutes of the game and then earned her second goal with 10:50 remaining in the first half.
Kylie Mattera then scored off an assist from Medrick to put the Lady Eagles on the board with 7:07 left in the half. Wood scored her first goal of the night to put it back at a two-goal led for the Trojans at the 2:32 mark. With 39.8 seconds left, Medrick tallied her first score of the night to make it a one-goal game entering halftime.
“It kind of picked up our momentum a little bit and we came out in the second half ready to play,” Denihan said. “Then, we played really tight until there was 20 minutes left and then we just started making those mental errors that you can’t really make in a game like this.”
At goalie, Savannah Burns earned 14 saves on 20 shots.
Even though the team gave up six goals, Denihan is confident that Burns can move on and become better as the season progresses.
“Savannah played really well actually,” Denihan said. “I did have to talk to her for a minute because she likes to hang her head when a goal goes in, but she’s ready to go. I mean, she’s gonna be one of the best goalies in District 10.”
The Lady Eagles will have a week off before their next game. They will host another non-region opponent in Grove City on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.