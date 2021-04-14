Meadville’s boys and girls track and field teams started the season with wins against Titusville on Tuesday at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex.
The boys won the dual meet (81-67) and the girls had a more lopsided win (116-34).
“I didn’t think we did too bad and it was a beautiful day. It’s good to have such a nice day for the first home meet,” Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. “We had a few more kids qualify for districts. We had some qualify on Saturday, but we added to the list today. Both boys and girls won which was nice to see.”
For the boys, Savior Hughes took first in discus and qualified for districts with a throw of 124 feet. Hughes also placed second in shot put (38-2).
Khalon Simmons won the triple jump with a leap of 39-2. His jump was one inch short of the district qualifying standard. Simmons also anchored the winning 400 meter relay (48.45). Carl Dait, Qwa’Mae Sherene and Mark Dait rounded out the relay.
Carl Dait won the high jump (5-3) and took second in long jump (18-2).
In the distance events, Teddy Ernst won the 800-meter-run in 2:17:65. Max Dillaman won the 3,200-meter-run (10:54:51).
All in all, the boys won nine out of 18 events. Titusville did not have a team for the 400-meter-relay, 800-meter-relay or the 1,600-meter-relay, which gave the Bulldogs 15 points to the Rockets’ zero.
“We haven’t run against Titusville in a couple years so today was good for the boys and the girls,” Lynn said.
Though both teams won, the girls had a more convincing win. They won 15 of the 18 events and placed one, two, three in discus, 100-meter-hurdles, 100-meter-dash, 300-meter-hurdles and the 200-meter-dash.
Riley Fronce won the 1,600-meter-run (5:50:18) and took second in the 800-meter-run (2:39:84). Her mile time was good enough to qualify her for the district meet, while her 800 time is just more than half of a second away from sending her to districts.
In the throws, senior Tiffany Onyeuwu won the shot put (29-11) and was one inch short of districts. Alexia Vosburgh won discus (88-0) and was only three feet short of districts. Onyeuwu placed second in discus and Vosburgh took second in shot.
Camryn Fabela won javelin with a throw of 75-5.
On the track, Adelaide Phillis won the 400-meter-run, placed second in the 100-meter-dash and won long jump (14-9). Triple jump was won by Anna Minor (29-7).
Alice Kelsey-Toomer swept the hurdles with 19.09 in the 100-meter and 55.90 in the 300-meter.
Another double winner for the girls was Elena Lucas. Lucas swept the short sprints with a 13.8 in the 100-meter-dash and a 28.98 in the 200.
“We had a couple girls really step up for the team today. Elena Lucas and Adelaide Philli s did a lot, from the 100, the 200, the 400 the 4x4, they had a really good day,” Lynn said. “Riley Fronce had a good day in distance and I know Alice did good in both hurdle events.”
Meadville girls also won the 1,600-meter-relay and 400-meter-relay,
“There was some really nice performances today,” Lynn said. “We’re very young so there’s a lot of learning and growing to do. I keep telling these kids just work hard and as long as we improve from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, that’s a success.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to compete next on Tuesday, April 20, against Franklin in Meadville. Lynn predicts she will have to get creative with her lineup to win future dual meets.
“We are not as strong in some areas so to win some meets coming up we will likely have to move people around. We’ve talked to the kids about this — that they have to do things for the benefit of the team,” Lynn said. “Once we get to districts though, it’s about the individuals. They understand it’s about the team right now. I was missing a couple people and we had some kids step up and fill some spots for us.”