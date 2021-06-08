STRATTANVILLE — Union City’s revenge tour continues.
Abby Tingley retired 20 straight and allowed just one hit to lead the Bears to a 9-0 win over Moniteau on Monday in a PIAA Class 2A first round softball game at Clarion-Limestone High School.
Tingley had a perfect game through 62/3 innings before Abby Rottman’s slow roller up the middle gave the Warriors their first base runner of the game. Fortunately for the Bears, they had done enough damage of their own offensively through the first six innings for the single to cause any worry.
The Bears scored three in the first inning, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Eliza Reynolds and Sydney Gilbert led Union City with two hits each. Reynolds had a double, drove in three runs and score three. Gilbert and Cyaira Zielinski had a pair of RBIs each. Lucy Higley tripled.
Tingley went all seven innings, walked no one and struck out three. She threw 86 pitches: 60 of them for strikes.
Union City (21-1) is rolling after suffering its first loss of the season in the District 10 title game to Sharpsville. The Bears won a sub-regional against Upper Dauphin 4-0 on Friday to earn its spot on the state bracket. Next up for Union City is WPIAL champion Laurel, who beat Frazier 6-0 on Monday. That quarterfinal game is scheduled for Thursday at a site and time to be determined.