The Meadville softball team defeated Titusville 3-1 in a non-region tilt on Friday behind Avery Phillips’ game-sealing two-run home run.
Before Phillips’ home run, the two teams struggled to spark their offenses as the first four and-a-half innings featured no runs.
“We have a tendency to not start hitting until the fourth inning, but we’re kinda working at it,” Phillips said. “I think we all get really nervous, but we’re starting to get more comfortable. Everybody’s starting to work with each other, so the bats are getting going better.”
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth inning where the Bulldogs’ bats struck first. With two outs, Katie Say got things started with a single for the Bulldogs’ first hit of the day. After Say stole second base, Kregel drew a walk to set things up for Teagan Reichel. Reichel subsequently singled to right field, scoring Say.
“We got deep hitting all through,” said Meadville head coach Renee Ashton. “Leading it off and getting us on the base and everything is just everything. I’m always like one base at a time, one pitch at a time. I don’t really care about the home runs. They’re just bonus.”
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Bulldogs struck again with Phillips’ homer. Kendall Mealy drew a leadoff walk to set the stage for Phillips, who subsequently blasted the ball beyond centerfield.
“I have a tendency when there’s a pitcher I know I can hit off of, I get really eager and I over-swing, so you just have to relax in the box and once you relax and have fun, that’s when you can hit good,” Phillips said. “That’s what our coaches have been telling us all year is just relax and have fun and then you’ll make something happen.”
In the top of the seventh inning, the Rockets threatened during their final chance of redemption. Audrey Herman got things started for the Rockets with a leadoff single. Following Herman’s single, Alana Jackson came in to replace her as a courtesy runner. As Jackson was stealing second, Reichel attempted to throw her out behind the plate, but her throw went into centerfield, which allowed Jackson to go to third. Mahalia Campbell then drove Jackson home on an RBI single. However, that was the last baserunner for the Rockets as Kregel retired the next three batters and the Bulldogs held on for the win.
In seven innings, Kregel only allowed two hits, one run and two walk while retiring 15 batters via strikeouts.
“I think (Kregel’s) learning along with the rest of the team,” Ashton said. “The pitchers are learning to trust, don’t be afraid of contact and trust the defense, so when you’re afraid of contact you don’t pitch her a pitch and you just gotta go for it and I think she just beared down and just said ‘I’m gonna pitch it and whatever happens happens’ and that’s how she does it.”
Following the win, the Bulldogs have improved their overall record to 4-10. Friday’s win comes the day after a 3-0 loss to Villa Maria, which is 11-2 on the season and sits in second in Region 5. The Bulldogs will look to keep their momentum going when they go to play Mercer on Monday at 4 p.m. for another non-region matchup.
“I think with our region, it’s a tough region,” Ashton said. “I think our pitchers when they’re on, they are two of the best in the region, just like the other pitchers that we faced, they’re really good. Our hitting, when it’s really on, can all these pitchers in the region. I think moving forward, we have to show up to play every single time and be consistent.”
