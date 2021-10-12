GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood and Cochranton communities came together for the 13th straight year in an effort to raise money for the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute with its Dig for a Cure event.
“We look forward to this every year. It’s two great communities joining as one for a super cause. What’s really awesome is all these teenage girls go and get sponsorships, organize it, design the shirts and really take it into their hands with some great support from parents,” Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft said. “It takes many hands to make it a successful night.”
Next year the event will shift back to Cochranton as it alternates between Cochranton and Maplewood every year. A total of about $2,700 was raised.
“It means a lot to both communities. We have great support at these events. The Maplewood girls did a really nice job with everything,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “It’s a lot of work and not everyone understands that, but they did a great job with it. There’s a lot of things bigger than volleyball and that cause is one of them.”
When it came time to play volleyball, Maplewood bested Cochranton 3-1 (22-25), (25-15), (25-15), (25-21) in a non-region game at Maplewood High School.
The Cardinals beat the Tigers in a back and forth first set, but it was all Maplewood for the rest of the match.
“In the first set we only had two or three errors and we would have won that set too. I thought we made some mental errors and didn’t put the ball where we needed to,” Bancroft said. “If you take those two or three out it’s a different game. That’s been haunting us for about a week and a half. You’re not going to be perfect, but if we eliminate three or four errors you’ll be successful.”
Maplewood eliminated their errors. They breezed to a 25-15 win in the second and third sets behind the hot hand of Sadie Thomas.
The Tiger defense was solid siding out and transitioning into their offense. The result was 30 kills for Thomas.
“You can have one star but you need to have a nucleus of good players around her, and they have the same thing on their side. Our girls played some good defense and we got her the ball, but we also did a nice job at the service line, a better job than we have been,” Bancroft said. “It put the ball in other peoples hands, not just Sadie. We all know that she’s the go-to offensive player, but you need a nucleus around her and we did tonight.”
For Cochranton, the team made several mental mistakes and didn’t look like the undefeated team they were entering the match.
“We made too many errors. They forced us into some of them but some we did on our own. We can’t have serving errors against a good team and we need to be able to pass,” Malliard said. “They had a great night tonight. They came at us and attacked our weakness.”
The fourth set was tight throughout. Maplewood held a slight 20-19 lead before powering to a 25-21 victory.
Thomas added 16 digs and four aces to her stat line. She also had a 0.373 hitting percentage.
Also for the Tigers, Avery Brunot and Elizabeth Hunter recorded seven and five kills, respectively. McKenna Crawford led the team in digs with 23. Bailey Varndell had 41 assists, nine digs and four aces.
The win pushed Maplewood to 8-4 overall. The Tigers host Franklin today for a Region 3 match.
“We needed to beat a good team,” Bancroft said. “Cochranton is a great team so we beat a great team tonight and we haven’t been doing that lately so we needed that physically and mentally.”
Cochranton’s undefeated campaign came to an end at 9-1. They play Tidioute Charter today in a Region 2 match.
Devyn Sokol led the Cards with 15 kills. Chelsey Freyermuth had 16 digs and five kills. Dana Jackson recorded 27 assists.