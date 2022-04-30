CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Maplewood Tigers softball team took advantage of Cambridge Springs' errors in a 6-3 win on Friday at Cambridge Springs Junior/Senior High School.
The Tigers avenged an April 5 11-1 loss against their PENNCREST rival and Region 2 opponent with Friday's win.
After an up and down first inning, Maplewood got things going in the top of the second. Grace Hasbrouck and Madison Banik each got on base due to Blue Devils' fielding errors. Tanner Horn took advantage and delivered a two-RBI single.
Sheila Despenes hit an RBI-single to bring Horn home and give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
On the other side, freshman pitcher Rhinn Post delivered another three up, three down inning.
"They did absolutely amazing. They started it, stayed on it and didn't let Cambridge get in it at all with some hard defense. Rhinn did a heck of a job pitching to those girls," Maplewood head coach Brad Crawford said. "The bats came alive. Even when they did strikeout they adjusted and came back the next time mentally prepared and hit the ball. That's all I expect from them. Just hard on both sides of the ball."
Cambridge got on the board in the third inning when Makenzie Lewis drilled an RBI-single.
The Blue Devils cut into the deficit again in the fourth when Taylor Smith bombed a solo home run over the left field wall. Riding the momentum, the Blue Devils advanced runners to second and third base. Unfortunately for Cambridge, the runners were stranded when Post delivered a strikeout to avoid any further damage.
In the fifth, Despenes reached on an error and was eventually brought home by Eve Beuchat. Maplewood led 4-2 through five.
"We have to clean up our errors, end of story," Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford said. "There wasn't a single earned run today that was given up on our end. We have to fix that."
The Tigers added two more runs in the seventh inning for a bigger cushion.
After two Hailee Rodgers' strikeouts, McKenna Crawford hit a single. A sixth Cambridge Springs' error allowed Beuchat to make it on base before Izzy Eimer hammered a two-RBI double to the right field wall to extend Maplewood's lead to four-runs.
Cambridge did their best to mount a rally in the bottom of the seventh. Lewis hit a double to bring Morgan Harris in for a score. Lewis and Aly Acosta-Reyes got stranded on third and second, respectively, as Post launched her fourth and final strikeout to ice the game.
"I moved some players around. I put Maddie (Banik) on first, took Izzy Eimer in from the outfield and put her on shortstop and put little Maddie Eimer in left," Crawford said. "We changed it up a bit to give them some more confidence and it worked."
Maplewood moved to 3-4 overall and in region play with the win. The Tigers are scheduled to host Saegertown on Tuesday.
"I'm hoping we can build momentum from this," Crawford said. "What they've been working on now is when we have an error, we don't stack them. We just stay mentally strong the whole game and stay in it. Everything else is there, we just have to mentally stay with it."
For Cambridge Springs, errors doomed the team.
"We have to clean it up and we have to play together. That's where we're headed now," Mumford said. "How do we clean up the errors, how do we get some time on the field to get better and how bad do they want it?"
The loss puts the Blue Devils at 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the region. It was also the first time the team's played a home game due to poor field conditions.
"This is the first time we've been on our field," Mumford said. "They hadn't drug our field until a few days ago and this is the first time it's been in a playable condition to be on it."
Cambridge is scheduled to play Youngsville today at 6:30 at Mercyhurst Prep.
MAPLEWOOD (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Despenes 4-1-1-1, Crawford 4-1-1-0, Beuchat 4-1-1-1, I. Eimer 4-1-0-2, Hasbrouck 4-1-0-0, M. Eimer 3-0-0-0, Banik 3-1-1-0, Horn 3-1-1-2, Hlopick 3-0-0-0. Totals 32-6-5-6.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Lewis 4-0-2-2, Fredychowski 0-0-0-0, Acosta-Reyes 4-0-0-0, Smith 4-1-1-1, Mosconi 3-0-2-0, Klawuhn 0-0-0, Schultz 3-0-0-0, Boylan 3-0-1-0, Rodgers 3-0-0-0, Cole 0-1-0-0, Dragosavac 3-0-0-0, Harris 3-1-0-0. Totals 30-3-6-3.
Maplewood 030 010 2 — 6 5 3
Cambridge Springs 001 100 1 — 3 6 6
BATTING
2B: M — I. Eimer; CS — Lewis.
HR: CS — Smith.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post WP 7-6-3-3-4-2; CS — Rodgers LP 7-5-6-0-6-0.
Records: Maplewood 3-4; Cambridge Springs 3-6.