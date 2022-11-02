The Maplewood girls volleyball team swept Lakeview 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-18) in the District 10 1A semifinals on Tuesday night at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
The win puts the Lady Tigers in the district championship where they will go up against Cochranton on Saturday.
“We’re moving on,” said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. “We’re playing for another day and that’s important, but we need to play better ball than that on Saturday.”
In the first set, Maplewood and Lakeview traded points to start as errors piled up for both teams. While they were up 12-11, the Tigers rattled off four consecutive points to go up five. However, three hitting errors from the Tigers and an ace pulled the Sailors within one. After that, the errors built up for the Sailors as the Tigers took a 20-15 lead. After they took a timeout, the Sailors secured back-to-back points. However, outside hitter Sadie Thomas took over by earning three consecutive kills to put her team up 23-17. With the Tigers up 24-20, it was Thomas again who drilled the ball onto the other side of the court to clinch the first set for the Tigers.
“Good thing Sadie showed up to play today,” Bancroft said. “She had a phenomenal game. Started a little rough in the beginning, but she ended up with 25 kills, passed pretty well, handled the ball, so she had a solid game.”
The second set went much better for the Lady Tigers as they scored the first four points. After the Sailors notched their first point, the Tigers responded by scoring five of the next six to take a 9-2 lead. The rest of the set was smooth sailing for Maplewood as they ended things on a 16-9 run to take a two-set lead.
The Sailors showed signs of life in the third set as they opened with an 8-4 lead. However, the Tigers chipped their way back, eventually tying the set at 10. After each team earned five points, the Tigers started to pull away after securing four consecutive points. Out of a timeout, the Sailors notched back-to-back points to pull within two. The Tigers responded with two points of their own to go up 21-17. Following a service error that gave Lakeview its 18th point, the Tigers put the Sailors away be scoring the next four points. An ace by Maggie Means, kills by Elizabeth Hunter and Madison O’Hara and a Sailors hitting error clinched the sweep for the Tigers.
“I thought we came out really rough,” Bancroft said. “We had like 11 hitting errors in the first set. Can’t afford to do that, so hopefully we get that out of our system. We recovered and then started playing better ball in sets two and three.”
Thomas led the Tigers with 25 kills while adding five digs and two aces. Hunter, O’Hara and Megan Woge added eight, six and four kills, respectively. McKenna Crawford recorded 15 digs to lead the Tigers defensively. Bailey Varndell, Means and O’Hara earned 10, seven and five digs, respectively. At setter, Varndell also passed for 42 assists.
Maplewood will meet up with Cochranton in the district championship on Saturday at a time and location to be determined. The Tigers and Cardinals met twice during the regular season and split the season series. In the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, the Tigers are ranked No. 6 while the Cardinals are at No. 10.
