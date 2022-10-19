RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls volleyball team completed a sweep of PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-4) on Tuesday. After beating the Blue Devils, the Tigers are on a seven-game winning streak.
Sadie Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with nine kills, 10 digs and four aces. Elizabeth Hunter and Megan Woge added seven kills each. Defensively, McKenna Crawford led the way with 11 digs. Bailey Varndell orchestrated the Lady Tigers’ offense with 24 assists. Varndell also earned nine digs.
No stats were reported for Cambridge Springs.
With the win, the Tigers are now 14-1 overall with a 12-1 mark in Region 2 play. The Blue Devils own an 8-5 record overall and in region competition.
Both teams will conclude their regular season schedules on Thursday. Maplewood will host Crawford County rival Cochranton while Cambridge will play at home against Erie First Christian in a region matchup. Both games are slated to start at 7 p.m.
