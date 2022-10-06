RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls volleyball team swept Fort LeBoeuf 3-0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-22) in a non-region matchup on Wednesday night.
With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 11-1 on the season. Since its loss to Cochranton, Maplewood has won four consecutive matches.
“I thought it was a great win,” said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. “I thought everyone contributed and we spread out the offense a little bit and it’s good volleyball on the other side of the net. They made us play and I thought we responded. We played some good defense, picked up some nice shots against them, so very pleased with the way we played tonight.”
The first set started with things tied at three. However, the Lady Tigers broke the tie with five unanswered points, which were earned via three aces from Bailey Varndell and a couple of errors from Fort LeBoeuf. The Bison got the deficit to 9-6, but that was as close as they got in the set. The Tigers ended the set on a 16-9 run to go up 1-0.
The second set was even more dominating for the Lady Tigers. Maplewood started off by scoring the first six points of the set. After the Bison got their first point on a Tigers’ hitting error, the Tigers scored five of the next six points. A kill by Sadie Thomas put Maplewood up 11-2, after which Fort LeBoeuf called a timeout. Out of the timeout, the Lady Tigers ended the set on a 14-6 run to go up 2-0 in the match.
“A little more dominating than I thought,” Bancroft said about the first two sets. “The girls were hyped for this game. I was excited because we really hadn’t had it since we had to play Cochranton and we didn’t play very well, this was the first real test for us and I thought we came out and we dominated, didn’t make a lot of mistakes, kept the ball in play, kept them on their heels on their defense, so very pleased with the way we came out to play.”
The third set was the closest of the night as the Bison made the Tigers earn the sweep. In the beginning stages, the Lady Tigers went out to a 4-1 lead. However, Fort LeBoeuf scored the next three points thanks to a pair of Maplewood errors and an ace. A few points later, Maplewood was up 9-7, but Fort LeBoeuf managed to tie it again by securing back-to-back points. The next few points went back-and-forth until the set became tied up at 13. Another Thomas kill put the Tigers up by one. However, three consecutive Maplewood errors put them in a 16-14 hole, which caused Bancroft to use a timeout.
Out of the timeout, back-to-back errors by the Bison tied it at 16. The two teams traded points until the Lady Tigers secured consecutive points to go up 20-18. Thomas spiked the ball on the outside for Maplewood’s 20th point, which caused the Bison to call a timeout. A few points later, the Tigers were up 22-19 when the Bison rattled off three unanswered points to knot the set once again. However, Maplewood controlled the set from there as three hitting errors by Fort LeBoeuf gave the the Lady Tigers the necessary 25 points to complete the sweep.
“I thought in the middle of that set, our passing started to go bad,” Bancroft said. “They started to pass a little better, got in their side-out game better and then we missed a couple key serves, so it comes back to the passing and serving of the game. We had a little hiccup in the middle of it, but we were able to recover from it and went back and then we ended the game with a couple tough serves.”
Thomas led the Lady Tigers with 14 kills on the night. Thomas also added eight digs and three aces.
“I thought she hit smarter tonight,” Bancroft said. “We’ve been preaching that over and over that we don’t have to just hit a ball hard all the time, so she mixed up her shots a little bit, but I thought we had other people playing decent on offense. We had a middle attack because we were passing well... when everyone else does their job, that makes her job a little easier.”
Besides Thomas, the Lady Tigers also saw production from many of their other players. Elizabeth Hunter was second on the team with eight kills. McKenna Crawford and Madison O’Hara contributed seven and five digs, respectively. O’Hara also produced four aces.
At setter, Varndell orchestrated the offense with 22 assists. Varndell also compiled five kills, seven aces and 10 digs.
“(Bailey) was consistent,” Bancroft said. I thought she made some good choices. Again, I’m always hard on Bailey, but she could make some better choices at key times, but I thought defensively though she picked up some balls tonight that she hasn’t been doing. She held us together. She’s the glue to the team out there and she ran the offense smoothly.”
After participating in the State College Invite on Friday and Saturday, Maplewood will return home to take on Region 2 opponent Youngsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
