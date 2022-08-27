SAEGERTOWN — It's fitting that a week one matchup between two PENNCREST rivals would be decided in the final seconds.
That's exactly what happened on Friday night at Canon Memorial Field as Maplewood's defense came up with a goal line stop in the final seconds of the game to beat Saegertown 34-26. The win gave head coach Jason Wargo his first win with the Tigers.
"It's nice," Wargo said. "More importantly, I'm just glad to get the first game behind us. I said in the beginning of the week, I'm just excited to get the first game behind us, see what type of team we're gonna have, what we're gonna be, what our identity's gonna be... I'm just glad that we won a football game. It just feels like winning another football game. I'll probably think back on it later on and say it feels really good, but I'm just more glad to get through the first week."
However, the game did not end without controversy. After the Tigers stopped the Panthers on what was the final play of the game, Saegertown head coach James Wolfgang thought he had one timeout left, but the referees told him he had none left. As a result, the Panthers had to scramble to get another play off, but they were unable to as the clock expired.
"I swear I had another timeout and then the refs wouldn't set the ball so we could spike it," Wolfgang said. "We all believed we had a timeout, so I was trying to call and they told me I didn't."
The whole game between the two rivals was a back-and-forth affair that saw no team lead by more than eight points.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Maplewood led 21-20. After the Tigers recovered a fumble, quarterback AJ Proper rolled to his left and found Garrett Butryn for a 32-yard score. However, the extra point was blocked to keep it at a seven-point game.
The Panthers responded right away on the ensuing drive. Hank Shaffer returned the kickoff to the Tigers' 45-yard line. The Panthers' offense drove all the way to the end zone on a 10-yard run by Wyatt Burchill. Having missed two extra points earlier in the game, the Panthers decided to go for the two-point conversion. It failed and the Tigers held on to a 27-26 lead with 7:20 left in the game.
Later in the quarter, Maplewood running back Elliot Beuchat punched it in from three yards to give the Tigers some breathing room. Sadie Thomas converted on the extra point to make it an eight-point game.
Despite the close game, the Tigers led for most of the game. The Tigers took the lead on the opening kickoff after Dorian Doubet returned the ball 70 yard. Doubet also had an interception towards the end of the first half. Doubet's interception led to a drive that ended in a two-yard run by Ben Gilberto. Gilberto's touchdown tied the game at 14 going into the locker room.
"Dorian stepped up," Wargo said. "He did a great job. He's a junior and I was anxious to see how he would be like for us. Right off the bat, he returns the kickoff. I think he had a pick for us and some other nice plays. I'm really happy and proud of him too."
Gilberto picked up right where he left off last season. The senior recorded 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 carries.
"Tough as nails," Wargo said. "The kid did a great job. He was hurting. He was having problems with his leg there cramping up, but I can't say enough about what he did. Tough kid. Really proud of him."
The Panthers' running game also showed up Friday. Aaron Shartle led the Panthers with 63 yards. Wyatt Burchill was right behind him with 62 yards. Zach Yoder and Reese Wilkinson compiled 45 and 40 yards, respectively.
"I feel the run game was strong and we blocked it well," Wolfgang said. "Our run game is there."
Both teams will play region games on the road. Saegertown will go to Lakeview on Thursday while Maplewood will play Iroquois on Friday. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
Maplewood 7 7 7 13 — 34
Saegertown 6 8 6 6 — 26
First Quarter
MW — Dorian Doubet 70-yard kickoff return (Xp good).
S — Reese Wilkinson 30-yard run (Xp no good)
Second Quarter
S — Wyatt Burchill 42-yard pass from Sully Zirkle (2-point conversion good).
MW— Ben Gilberto 2-yard run (Xp good)
Third Quarter
MW — Ben Gilberto 16-yard run (Xp good).
S — Zach Yoder 14-yard pass from Sully Zirkle (Xp no good)
Fourth Quarter
MW — Garrett Butryn 32-yard pass from AJ Proper (Xp no good)
S — Wyatt Burchill 10-yard run (2-point conversion no good)
M — Elliot Beuchat 2-yard run (Xp good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Gilberto 26-148, Doubet 1-12, Kinney 1-8, Beuchat 2-7, Lazoroshak 3-4, Proper 2-3; S — Shartle 14-63, W. Burchill 8-62, Zirkle 11-54, Yoder 6-45, Wilkinson 7-40.
PASSING: M — Proper 4-14 69 yards; S — Zirkle 12-19 173 yards.
RECEIVING: M — Butryn 1-32, Peterson 2-23, Kinney 1-14; S — Shartle 3-47, Burchill 1-42, Shaffer 1-40, Yoder 5-34, Wilkinson 2-10.
Records: Maplewood 1-0; Saegertown 0-1.
