RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — In a matchup of two Crawford County teams, Maplewood came out on top against Meadville 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-19) in girls volleyball action on Monday.
The Lady Tigers stayed undefeated with a 5-0 record while the Lady Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season after winning their first three games.
Sadie Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with 17 kills, 11 digs and eight aces. Bailey Varndell contributed 27 assists and seven aces. Elizabeth Hunter added seven kills while McKenna Crawford contributed 11 digs.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Emma Parks led with 20 kills while Kendall Mealy added five. Elliott Schleicher orchestrated the offense with 26 assists.
Maplewood will be back in action for another home game today against Region 2 opponent Erie First Christian at 7 p.m. Meadville will also play today in an away matchup with Region 5 opponent Cathedral Prep at 7:15 p.m.
