GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood Tigers shutout Region 3 and school district rival Cambridge Springs 16-0 at Maplewood High School on Friday.
In what was a defensive game, the Tigers prevailed.
Maplewood’s Ben Gilberto scored a 17-yard run in the first quarter to give his team an early lead.
In the second, Logan Kennedy scampered in from 22 yards and a missed extra point gave the Tigers a 13-0 lead at halftime.
Sadie Thomas kicked a 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to put her team up 16-0.
“It was a good game. We were sloppy on offense, but tackled really well on defense,” Maplewood head coach Bryan Borkovich said. “Getting a shutout is always really good for your defense. We limited our mistakes and it turned out really well for us tonight.”
Gilberto led all rushers with 72 yards. Kennedy ran from 35, while Sam Wright and Connor Burns ran for 51 and 68, respectively.
The Tigers were tough on defense as the Blue Devils leading rusher, Garrett Hodak, managed 16 yards on eight attempts.
The Devils had success throwing the ball. Morgan Applebee passed for 112 yards in the game.
With the win, Maplewood is 4-2 overall and 3-1 in region action. The Tigers play at Cochranton next week.
Cambridge Springs is 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the region. The Blue Devils host Saegertown next week.
Cambridge Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
Maplewood 7 6 0 3 — 16
First Quarter
M — Ben Gilberto 17-yard run (Xp good)
Second Quarter
M — Logan Kennedy 22-yard run (Xp no good)
Fourth Quarter
M —Sadie Thomas 21-yard field goal
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: CS — Hodak 8-16, Jones 5-15, Applebee 2-5; M — Gilberto 20-72, Burns 15-68, Wright 11-51, Kennedy 8-35
PASSING: CS —Applebee 7-17 112 yds; M – Kennedy 0-2.
RECEIVING: CS — Jones 3-44, Counasse 4-68
Records: Cambridge Springs 1-4; Maplewood 4-2.