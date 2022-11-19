The day is finally is here.
Five years after winning its last PIAA state championship, the Maplewood girls volleyball team has an opportunity to add another trophy to its case today in the Class 1A title game against West Branch at 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
The Tigers’ will play in their ninth state championship game, having won five. The Tigers defeated Marian Catholic in three sets during their last trip to the title game in 2017.
“It’s finally here,” said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. “They’re pretty excited and it’s like finally the end is here, but an exciting end. There is no tomorrow whether you win or lose, so very much looking forward to it.”
Four of the five Tigers’ state titles have been earned under Bancroft’s tenure. While Bancroft has a lot of experience coaching in state championship games, for all 15 of the Tigers’ players, today will be their first experience playing in a game of this caliber.
Bancroft offered some advice to her squad ahead of today’s matchup.
“Enjoy every moment,” Bancroft said. “Just try to stay focused. I can say it’s just another game, but there’s bigger things at the end. You have to approach it as it’s one more match, you’ve worked hard and don’t get caught up in anything around you, but enjoy it. We gotta stay focused on why we’re making this trip.”
Maplewood has three seniors who are seeking to end their careers with one more win — Sadie Thomas, Bailey Varndell and McKenna Crawford. The Tigers are led by all-state outside hitter Thomas. Varndell orchestrates the Tigers’ offense at setter while Crawford anchors the defense at libero.
The Tigers also have some underclassmen who can get into the mix. Junior Elizabeth Hunter and sophomore Megan Woge can also earn kills for the Tigers. Opposite Savannah O’Hara and defensive specialist Madison O’Hara are also vital parts of the Tigers’ rotation.
The Lady Tigers enter today’s matchup with a record of 21-1 on the season. Their only loss of the season came at the hands of Cochranton in September. Since then, the Tigers have won 14 consecutive matches. The Tigers are also ranked third in 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
As for the West Branch Warriors, they are undefeated at 22-0 and ranked second in the PVCA poll. The District 6 champions bested Sacred Heart Academy in a sweep during Wednesday’s semifinal game. Sacred Heart is ranked first in 1A.
Katrina Crowder and Marley Croyle lead the attack for the Lady Warriors. Defensive specialist Shianna Hoover can be relied upon to dig balls. Brooklynn Myers runs the Warriors’ offense at setter.
“They’re solid, they’re smart and they don’t commit a lot of errors,” Bancroft said. “They make you play the ball, so we’re gonna have to earn our points. I don’t believe that they’re gonna give us too many. We have to earn every point we get.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.