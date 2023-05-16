GUYS MILLS — Maplewood's baseball team put together a complete game Monday afternoon to 10-run Region 3 opponent Cochranton by a score of 13-3 at home.
The Tigers scored two runs in the opening inning, five in the third, and then ended the game early adding three in both the fifth and sixth innings.
"This is a game that we have been searching for all year," said Maplewood head coach Ken Smock. "We have tried to put good pitching, hitting and defense all together in one package. We had been struggling at doing that and tonight things fell in place for us."
Ethan Peterson pitched a stellar game for Maplewood. Throwing a little over four innings, the senior struck out six batters and allowed just two hits.
"I can't say enough about Ethan," said Smock. "He's worked hard his whole baseball career and we are going to deeply miss him on the mound and at the plate next year."
On offense, the Tigers hit by committee. Elliot Beuchat, Levi Willison, Landyn Reynolds and Elijah Hochstetler all had multiple hits as Maplewood slugged eleven hits on the day.
Walker Carroll was the starting pitcher for Cochranton and lasted two innings. Maplewood got off to a 2-0 lead early thanks to hits by Jacob Woge and Willison.
Strong pitching and infielding got Maplewood to the third inning up 2-0, where Cochranton switched to pitcher Andrew Albert.
The Cardinals then struggled on defense, allowing five runs in the third with two of them coming off a walked batter/hit by pitch batter. AJ Proper also stole home and Isaac Williams' single drove in two more runs to make it 7-0.
"For the third game in a row we just didn't come ready to play," said Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak. "Playoffs are right around the corner and if we want to go anywhere in them, we have to get it together."
Cochranton had a brief glimpse at a comeback as they scored two in the fourth. One run came off of a Brayden Burnette double and the other from a Ben Field single.
But after Cochranton managed just one run in the fifth, Maplewood scored six more runs to put the game out of reach.
Hochstetler hit a double in the fifth which made things 10-3. In the sixth, he would also finish off the game, driving in two more runs to mercy-rule the game.
Maplewood, who improves to 8-7, will turn its attention to Union City today on the road at 4 p.m.
As for the 7-11 Cochranton Cardinals, they will play Iroquois at home on Wednesday, also at 4 p.m.
Cochranton (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Foulk 2-1-0-0, Burnette 2-1-1-1, Carroll 2-0-0-1, Rynd 2-0-0-0, Field 3-0-1-1, McDonough 3-0-0-0, Albert 2-0-0-0, Hoban 2-1-1-0, Yunik 2-0-0-0, Moore 1-0-0-0. Totals 21-3-3-3.
Maplewood (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Hochstetler 4-1-2-2, Reynolds 4-1-2-2, Woge 2-2-1-1, Willison 4-0-1-1, Proper 2-1-0-0, Potosky 1-0-0-0, Hirosky 3-3-1-1, Williams 4-1-2-3, Beuchat 3-3-2-1, Peterson 4-1-0-0. Totals 31-13-11-11.
Cochranton 000 210 x — 3 3 4
Maplewood 205 033 x — 13 11 1
BATTING
2B: M — Hochstetler, Reynolds, Willison; C — Hoban, Burnette.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Peterson WP 4.2-2-3-1-6-5, Willison 1.1-1-0-0-1-0; C — Carroll LP 2.1-3-3-1-5-0, Albert LP 3.1-8-10-3-4-4.
Records: Cochranton 7-11; Maplewood 8-7.
