GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood Tigers swept the Lakeview Sailors in a Region 3 match on Tuesday, but the 3-0 win (25-23), (25-13), (28-26) didn’t come easily.
The Tigers found themselves in a hole early.
The Sailors sprung to a 5-2 lead before extending it to 16-11. Lakeview appeared to be ready to steal the first set, but Maplewood showed why they are ranked ninth in the state in Class 2A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Maplewood clawed back into the set behind a potent attack featuring junior all-state outside hitter Sadie Thomas and senior middle hitter Avery Brunot. With a tied score of 23-23, Thomas delivered back-to-back tomahawks to end the set and complete the comeback.
Despite facing a big deficit, Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft didn’t feel the need to make major adjustments.
“You have to let them play through that. I called one timeout and said ‘It’s not about what they’re doing to you.’ It was what we were doing to ourselves,” Bancroft said. “The first five points were our errors completely. I told them to work through it and not be conservative, stay aggressive.”
The Tigers stayed aggressive in the second set and cruised to a 25-13 win. The third set was a different story.
Maplewood came out to a 4-0 lead and looked to dominate the rest of the match, but Lakeview went down swinging.
The teams traded points and Maplewood had match point 24-23. After a couple of kills and Tiger errors, the Sailors flipped the switch and held a 26-25 lead.
A Brunot kill, a Sailor error and a final Brunot kill into the teeth of the defense ended any Lakeview hope of a comeback.
“Its just the way we’ve been playing all year. Facing adversity is important, but at this point in the year we need to be more consistent. Our matches and sets show that,” Bancroft said. “We can come out and look flawless, then in the next set commit errors in bunches. We need to cleanup that part of our game coming down the home stretch.”
The win pushed Maplewood to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the region.
Thomas stuffed the statline with 19 kills, 17 digs and five aces. Brunot had nine kills, four digs and three aces. Bailey Varndell, the facilitator to the offense, registered 37 assists, seven digs and four aces.
“Sadie is playing well, but I think right now we have other girls stepping up and taking some pressure off her. She is out go-to person and needs to be. When the game was on the line she came up with some big kills, but I don’t want to pinpoint it all one her,” Bancroft said. “I think Avery had a very good match for us offensively too. We have her back in her comfort place back in the middle and I think she’s playing some good ball.”
Maplewood plays against Corry today and has non-region games against Cochranton and Warren still on the schedule.
“We have to take each match one at a time. It’s tough because you only play each region team one time so each game is big,” Bancroft said “That early loss to Sharpsville was big but we have to put it behind us and move forward. We have some good non-region matches coming up and we need to improve to be a playoff team.”
Lakeview dropped to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the region. Melody Shilito led the Sailors in kills with seven and had ten digs. Reese Gadsby added 19 digs.