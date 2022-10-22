COCHRANTON — Before the final seconds of the game, Maplewood quarterback AJ Proper didn't have a completion.
That all changed when he found his tight end Ethan Peterson. Peterson stood tall even as a defender attempted to tackle him and went 88 yards to give his team the lead for the first time in the game.
Peterson's touchdown ended up being the deciding factor as Maplewood earned a 22-18 win over Crawford County rival Cochranton on Friday night.
Before the 88-yard pass play, Proper had three incompletions, two of which were interceptions.
"I'm speechless right now," running back Ben Giliberto added. "We are so lucky."
"AJ's a tough kid," said Maplewood head coach Jason Wargo. "He's one of the toughest kids I've ever known. He made some mistakes in the first half. I made some poor calls to put him in some bad situations at the end of the first half.
"One thing I know about AJ is that he's a fighter and that kid's never gonna quit, he's never gonna stop. I told him after the game, I said 'I love you brother, you made a great play for us, you made a great throw.' I told Ethan the same thing, 'I love you, man. You made a great play.'"
After Peterson scored, kicker Sadie Thomas nailed the extra point, forcing Cochranton to take one more stab at the end zone for the win.
On the ensuing possession, Cochranton recovered the onside kick at the Tigers' 38-yard line. Cardinals quarterback Noah Cummings found Walker Carroll for an 18 yard gain. On the final play of the game, Cummings almost won the game for the Cardinals as he took the ball himself on a scramble, but he fell just short of the end zone as Dorian Doubet made the tackle to ensure the Tigers of the win.
"We battled for four quarters," said Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa. "It was a great game. Hats off to Maplewood. They made one more play than we did tonight."
Maplewood was held off the scoreboard until late in the third quarter. Giliberto scored from 10 yards out on a pitch to give the Tigers their first points of the game with 15 seconds left.
Right after Giliberto's score, the Cardinals' offense went to work as Cummings found Carroll for 60 yards as the third quarter expired. On the next play, Cummings passed it to Isaiah Long for 12 yards. The Cardinals two-point try was unsuccessful and the score stayed 18-7.
Cummings completed 10 passes out of 12 attempts for 193 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown went into the hands of David Peterson in the first quarter. Cummings also finished with a rushing touchdown.
"(Noah) battled hard," Feleppa said. "I thought all the kids battled hard."
On the ensuing possession, the Tigers responded quickly. Less than two minutes after the Cardinals scored, Giliberto ran 67 yards for his second touchdown of the night. Giliberto also rushed in for the two point conversion as the Tigers pulled within three.
Giliberto finished with 246 rushing yards on 29 carries.
While Giliberto made his mark against the Cardinals, Wargo also commended his offensive line.
"Hats off to my offensive line coach, Dustin Kingsley," Wargo said. "Boy, is he doing a great job. This is first year coaching, He's fresh out of college."
With the win, the Tigers improve to 4-5 overall with a 3-4 mark in Region 1 play. The Tigers will host Seneca on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in a non-region game in their regular season finale.
As for the Cardinals, they end their season with a 1-7 record. Their only win of the season came against Saegertown.
Throughout the season, the Cardinals had to battle injuries and became shorthanded as a result. During Friday's game against Maplewood, the Cardinals only dressed 14 players.
"It didn't turn out the way we wanted, obviously," Feleppa said. "I thought the kids came and worked every week and we prepared as coaches every week."
Maplewood 0 0 7 15 — 22
Cochranton 0 6 6 6 — 18
Second Quarter
C — Noah Cummings 3 yard pass to David Peterson (2 point failed).
Third Quarter
C — Noah Cummings 1 yard run (2 point failed).
M — Ben Giliberto 10 yard run (Sadie Thomas extra point).
Fourth Quarter
C — Noah Cummings 12 yard pass to Isaiah Long (2 point failed).
M — Ben Giliberto 67 yard run (Giliberto run).
M — Andrew Proper 88 yard pass to Ethan Peterson (Thomas kick).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Maplewood — Giliberto 29-246, Dominik Kinney 1-18, Andrew Proper 5-12, Dorian Doubet 2-8; Cochranton — Dustin Miller 23-59, Isaiah Long 5-7, Walker Carroll 4-10, Noah Cummings 8-25.
PASSING: Maplewood — Andrew Proper 1-4 88 yards 1 td; Cochranton — Noah Cummings 10-12 193 yards 2 tds.
RECEIVING: Maplewood— Ethan Peterson 1-88 1 td; Cochranton — Walker Carroll 5-136, Isaiah Long 4-54, David Peterson 1-3.
Records: Maplewood 4-5; Cochranton 1-7.
