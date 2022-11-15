After Saturday's games, the Maplewood Tigers are one of four teams remaining in the PIAA 1A tournament.
In today's semifinal matchup, the Tigers will take on Oswayo Valley at 7 p.m. at Warren High School. Both teams are ranked in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Tigers are No. 4 in the state in 1A while the Green Wave is two spots below at No. 6. The District 9 champions are undefeated at 24-0 and swept Conemaugh Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The Green Wave's attack consists of Avaree Kellert, Olivia Cook and Praylan Perkins. Trinity Lundy runs the Green Wave's offense at setter.
"I feel that they they have two very good hitters," said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. "They have two middles (Cook and Kellert). We need to try to keep the ball away from them, keep them out of system. They run a lot of middles, so if we can serve them tough, we can prevent them from getting the ball into the middle of the court.
The Tigers enter today's game with a record of 20-1 on the season and have won 13 consecutive games.
The Lady Tigers are led by all-state outside hitter Sadie Thomas. Besides Thomas, middle hitters Elizabeth Hunter and Megan Woge are also capable of earning kills. Setter Bailey Varndell runs the Tigers' offense while McKenna Crawford leads the defense at libero.
"I don't wanna say it's just another match, but it's moving forward," Bancroft said. "They're excited about everything that's going on and I think they're over the practices, they just wanna play."
The winner will move onto Saturday's championship game against either Sacred Heart Academy or West Branch. The game will take place at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg at 10:30 a.m.
