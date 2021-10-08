SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers, after a week without games due to a shutdown, laced up against the Fairview Tigers in a Region 2 matchup on Thursday.
The Tigers outlasted a late run by the Panthers to win the boy’s soccer match 7-4.
Fairview got off to a hot start when Josh Hawell put Fairview on the board less than three minutes into the game.
What started bad only got worse. Fairview controlled the time of possession and did whatever they wanted to do on the field.
“Fairview is a really good team. They are leading our region right now or they are tied for first in our region. It’s easy to come out defeated before the game even starts,” Saegertown head coach Jamie Rockwell said. “That’s why I think why we played the way we did in the first half.”
Saegertown goalie Drew Hunter put up a valiant effort after he was constantly getting peppered with shots. Hunter finished the game with eighteen saves.
Fairview Tigers’ Nathan George had fantastic footwork beating everybody for the next goal putting the Tigers up two.
The Tigers didn’t look back, scoring another four goals in the half. With Drew Smith, Aari Fox and Howells all getting on the board. They went into halftime 6-0.
“Fairview’s always a tough team to play. They definitely have the numbers to replenish the bodies. We have fourteen kids on the team,” Rockwell said. “They came out a little flat in the first half but I gave them a little motivational speech at halftime. I told them I knew they were capable of better than the way they’d played to start.”
The Panthers did just that in the second half. After coming out a little flat to start the half, foreign exchange student Daniel Tregubov put in a goal off a corner kick from Brennen McWright, to get the Panthers on the board.
“I think once we got that one goal it kinda gave them a little boost of confidence and energy and you can see they kinda picked up the level of play a little bit and started actually connecting on their passes and talking more,” Rockwell said. “They made better quality passes that led to more chances and more goals.”
The Panthers scored three goals in the last 10 minutes with another coming from Tregubov. The other two were punched in by Andy Rockwell.
“It was a big confidence booster for the rest of our team. We started off a little slow in the first half. The second (half) we picked it up then once we scored, it was just kinda a rolling motion from there,” Andy Rockwell said. “We just kept increasing the score. Everyone just got pumped up towards the end but we didn’t have enough time to make it closer.”
Andy Rockwell and Tregubov looked like they have played together for years by always knowing where each other is going to be.
Not the case, according to Andy.
“He’s an exchange student from Germany so it’s his first year being here and we haven’t practiced other than once,” A. Rockwell said. “I was at basic training I came back (from basic training) the day of our first game. That was our first time playing together and we just had that connection since game one. It just kept building up since we have been together longer. It’s working out so far.”
Freshman defender Elliot McWright was also a standout for the Panthers. After leaving the game in the first half due to injury, he came back out making any Tiger that crossed midfield think twice.
“He’s a freshman (McWright) and he does an awesome job on defense. He came into the season talking about playing midfield. I thought that would be an option but he just does really well playing defense,” Rockwell said. “We have kept him there. For a freshman to come and play at the varsity level with the intensity that he does, he has no fear.
“We should be in the rest of our games. We should be able to play with the rest of the teams. It’ll be interesting to see if they build off this second half and keep the momentum going,” Rockwell said. “As long as I can keep everybody healthy we’ll be alright.”
For the Panthers, Rockwell with two goals and Tregubov had two goals.