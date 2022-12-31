LINESVILLE — The Maplewood girls basketball team lost 51-42 to Erie in the Conneaut holiday tournament championship. Tie Tigers are now 6-3 with the loss.
The Royals were only up 33-32 after three quarters, but they outscored the Tigers 18-10 during the final eight minutes.
Sadie Thomas led the Tigers with 11 points while Bailey Varndell added eight points to go along with a pair of 3-pointers. Madison O’Hara contributed six points while Savannah O’Hara and Maggie Means compiled five points each.
For the Royals, Aundraya Neavins led the way with 16 points while Aubrey Neavins contributed 11 points.
Maplewood will be back in action against Region 2 opponent Union City on Thursday at home at 7 p.m.
Maplewood (42)
Thomas 5 1-4 11, Varndell 3 0-0 8, M. O’Hara 1 4-6 6, S. O’Hara 1 3-5 5, Means 2 1-2 5, Despenes 1 0-0 3, Koelle 1 0-0 2, Eimer 1 0-0 2.
Totals 15 9-17 42.
Erie (51)
Aun. Neavins 5 6-7 16, Aub. Neavins 4 0-0 11, Taylor 2 2-2 6, Williams 1 3-4 6, Schrimper 3 0-0 6, Flowers 0 3-4 3, Wayne 1 0-0 3.
Totals 16 14-18 51.
Maplewood;7;19;6;10;—;42
Erie ;14;12;7;18;—;51
3-point goals: Maplewood — Varndell 2; Erie — Aub. Neavins
Records: Maplewood 6-3, 2-0 Region 2; Erie 4-4, 0-1 Region 6.
