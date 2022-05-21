The Maplewood softball team has a tough hill to climb if it wants to make run in the District 10 2A tournament.
The No. 7 seed Lady Tigers will open postseason play against No. 2 Reynolds today at 4 p.m. at Mercyhurst University.
"I expect my girls to go out and give it their all on both sides of the ball," said Maplewood head coach Brad Crawford. "Keep from making errors and stack the hits."
The Lady Tigers ended the regular season with a 7-7 record.
On offense, the Tigers are led by players like Eve Beuchat, Izzy Eimer, Jocelynn Lane, Sheila Despenes, McKenna Crawford and Tanner Horn.
On the mound, the Lady Tigers are guided by Rhinn Post, who's only a freshman.
The Lady Raiders enter Monday's matchup with a 16-3 record on the season, good enough for second in Region 1.
Offensively, the Lady Raiders are led by Mackenzie Herman, who's batting .429 with four home runs, 10 doubles and 27 RBIs. Chloe McLaughlin recorded a .482 batting average with three home runs and 24 RBIs. Kaylee Diefenderfer, Andrea Hillyer, Halyn Cawthorne, Rylee Gearhart, Marrissa Hillyear and Phoenix Collins have also recorded 15 RBIs or more for the Lady Raiders.
Herman also contributed on the mound this season, recording a 8-2 record with a 1.36 ERA and two complete games in 16 appearances. Cawthorne earned a 5-1 record with a 1.82 ERA in eight appearances.
"I like that Reynolds is one the top teams in the playoffs," Crawford said. "It makes my girls and coaches want it even more. We do respect them, but are not going in there to lose."
If the Lady Tigers complete the upset, then they will take on the winner of the Union City-Mercer game in the semifinal round on Wednesday at a time and place to be determined.
