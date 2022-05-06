RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood baseball team defeated Crawford County rival Cochranton 3-1 on Thursday at Jake Boyle Memorial Field. With the win, the Tigers have swept the season series against Cardinals after winning 13-2 on April 12.
"The win was very big for the team," said Maplewood head coach Ken Smock. "Big win for the team. We've been leaving guys on base and we've had several games back-to-back trying to get games in with the weather, but it was a team win."
After Tigers pitcher Stuart Hochstetler got out of a bases-loaded jam, the Tigers' bats got things started with a Connor Burns walk. Jacob Woge's single then advanced Burns to third base. A wild pitch by Wyatt Barzak enabled Burns to go home as the Tigers drew first blood.
The Cardinals tied the game in the fifth inning when Jack Rynd's double scored Barzak all the way from first. Barzak got on base via a walk.
The Tigers were able to break the tie with two runs during their half of the sixth. After Barzak walked Landyn Reynolds, Isaiah Long came in relief. Noah Burk reached base on another Cardinals' walk and then Reynolds stole third, putting runners at the corners. A balk by Long enabled Reynolds to come home and put the Tigers up by a run. An RBI single by Hochstetler scored Burk and the Tigers led 3-1.
"We've been looking for a hit," Smock said. "We've been leaving guys on base and we called it the marquee, getting your name on the marquee and getting the big RBI hit."
The Cardinals had one more chance to make a rally at the top of the seventh. However, Ethan Peterson retired the side as the Tigers held on for the win.
During Thursday's loss, the Cardinals only scored one despite earning three more hits than the Tigers. The Cardinals have only brought home one run after being shutout 6-0 against Saegertown on Monday.
"The pitching was good, the defense was decent, our hitting was terrible again," said Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak. "We just can't hit the ball, especially timely hitting. We left a lot of guys on base that shouldn't have been left on. That's the main thing. Not gonna win many games when you only score one run."
Hochstetler earned the win after going five innings and allowing five hits, one run and three walks on six strikeouts. Peterson pitched the last two innings and didn't allow a single hit while striking out three.
Barzak took the loss after he went 5.1 innings. Barzak only surrendered one hit, two runs and three walks while accumulating 15 strikeouts. Long pitched the final two outs and allowed a hit, run and walk each.
"Pitching from both sides was awesome," Smock said. "Stuart coming in match-to-match, keeping them off balance with his off-speed stuff. He did a real good job with keeping them off balance. Wyatt Barzak, he just rocks and fires. Ethan Peterson coming in, he did a real good job of finishing the game for us."
With the win, the Tigers' overall record now sits at 4-8 while the Cardinals are now 6-5 overall.
Cochranton plays again today at Region 3 opponent Union City at 4 p.m. while Maplewood is scheduled to host region foe Eisenhower on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
"Guys hit well in the cage at practice," Barzak said. "Guys hit well off the machine. They just can't translate that into game situations, so we just have to come back (today) and get after it."
Cochranton (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) S. Martinec 4-0-2-0, Long 3-0-1-0, Barzak 1-1-0-0, Rynd 2-0-1-1, Foulk 2-0-0-0, McDonough 4-0-0-0, Lee 1-0-0-0, Albert 3-0-1-0, Field 3-0-0-0, Sample 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-1-5-1.
Maplewood (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burns 2-1-0-0, Woge 3-0-0-0, Snell 2-0-1-0, Wright 0-1-0-0, Burk 2-1-0-0, Beuchat 3-0-0-0, Hochstetler 2-0-1-1, Proper 3-0-0-0, Peterson 2-0-0-0, McFadden 2-0-0-0. Totals 21-3-2-1.
Cochranton 000 010 0 — 1 5 1
Maplewood 100 002 x — 3 2 1
BATTING
2B: C — Rynd.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Barzak LP 5.1-1-2-2-15-3, Long 0.2-1-1-1-0-1; MW — Hochstetler WP 5-5-1-1-6-3.
Records: Cochranton 6-5; Maplewood 4-8.