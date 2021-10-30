OIL CITY — The Maplewood Tigers matched up with the Mercer Mustangs for the second time this season, only this time it was win or go home.
The Tigers chose the former option.
Maplewood used a stout defense and formidable ground attack to beat Mercer 19-7 in a Class 1A quarterfinal game.
The two teams met earlier in the season on Sept. 24. Mercer won round one 21-7. The Tigers committed five turnovers in the loss. On Friday, Maplewood only had two turnovers.
“The turnovers are huge. You can’t turn it over five times and expect to win,” Maplewood head coach Bryan Borkovich said. “We still turned it over too many times tonight, but we forced a couple and were able to score off of one.”
Mercer used one of Maplewood’s fumbles to score its only touchdown of the game. Jake Badger recovered a Tiger fumble and returned it 80 yards for a first quarter touchdown.
Maplewood’s Ben Gilberto answered in the second quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run to even the game at 7-7.
After a scoreless third quarter, Logan Kennedy scored from 20 yards out to put the Tigers ahead 13-7 early in the final stanza.
Maplewood’s defense forced a Mercer punt in the fourth quarter, which Connor Palmiero returned 64 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers held a 19-7 lead and would keep Mercer off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
“The defense was great tonight. They were flying around and making plays,”
Borkovich said. “It was a great defensive effort.”
Mercer only gained three first downs in the game and were held to 33 rushing yards.
“It was beneficial that we already saw them once,” Borkovich said. “We had a couple sick kids the first time so it was good to play them at full strength. Playing them already seemed to give some of them more confidence.”
Offensively for Maplewood, Gilberto and Kennedy combined for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
With the win, Maplewood will advance to the semifinals and play No. 1 seed Cochranton next Friday at a time, date and location to be announced.
Maplewood and Cochranton played on Oct. 15 with Cochranton winning 28-0. Gilberto was out for the game due to contract tracing.
“Cochranton is another team we’d like another shot at,” Borkovich said. “We’ll have Ben back and we’re looking forward to a rematch with Cochranton.”
Maplewood 0 7 0 12 — 19
Mercer 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
Mr — Jake Badger 80-yard fumble recovery (Xp good)
Second Quarter
Md — Ben Gilberto 7-yard run (Xp good)
Fourth Quarter
Md — Logan Kennedy 20-yard run (Xp no good)
Md — Connor Palmiero 64-yard Punt return (2-pt no good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Md — Gilberto 26-100, Kennedy 13-73, Burns -35, Palmiero 1-19, Wright 7-15; Mr — Wiley 2-24, Badger 6-9, Haines 4-1, Turton 3-(-1)
PASSING: Md — Kennedy 0-2; Mr — Wiley 5-19 83 yds 1 int
RECEIVING: Mr — Turton 2-59, Badger 2-2, Bachman 1-22