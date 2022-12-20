CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Maplewood girls basketball team defeated PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs 43-32 on Monday night. The win improves the Tigers' record to 3-2 while the Blue Devils fall to 5-2 on the season.
The Tigers were ahead 23-18 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Blue Devils 20-14 in the fourth.
Sadie Thomas led the Tigers with 14 points. Thomas scored nine of her points from the free-throw line and went 9-11 overall. Bailey Varndell and Madison O'Hara scored seven points apiece.
Hailee Rodgers led the Blue Devils with 13 points. Finley Rauscher drilled three 3-pointers for a total of nine points. Jordyn Wheeler contributed five points.
Maplewood will next take on another Region 2 opponent when it hosts Youngsville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Cambridge will be back in action when its plays in the Farrell Christmas Tournament, which will take place Dec. 27-28.
Maplewood (43)
Thomas 2 9-11 14, Varndell 2 2-2 7, M. O'Hara 1 4-6 7, M. Eimer 1 3-6 5, Means 1 2-4 4, S. O'Hara 1 0-0 2, Vergona 1 0-0 2, Despenes 1 0-0 2, Koelle 0 0-2 0.
Totals 10 20-29 43.
Cambridge Springs (32)
Rodgers 3 6-8 13, Rauscher 3 0-2 9, Wheeler 2 1-2 5, Yanc 1 1-3 3, Cole 1 0-0 2.
Totals 10 8-15 32.
Maplewood; 12;4;7;20;—;43
Cambridge Springs;4;7;7;14;—;32
3-point goals: Maplewood — Varndell, Thomas, M. O'Hara; Cambridge Springs — Rauscher 3, Rodgers.
Records: Maplewood 3-2, 1-0 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 5-2, 0-1 Region 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.