PITTSBURGH — Three Crawford County wrestlers won medals at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling youth state championships at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh this weekend.
Saegertown's only wrestler, Milan Harrison (11-12, 85 pounds) finished in seventh place after defeating Caleb Kosko of Jim Thorpe 5-0 in the seventh place match. Harrison recorded a 4-2 record during the tournament.
Adison Keem (9-10, 78 pounds) also medalled for Cambridge Springs after finishing fourth in the girls tournament. Keem lost 3-2 to Jenna Greer of Titusville in the third place match.
Colton Hoover (11-12, 90 pounds) and Madyson Mangol (9-10, 94 pounds) also represented Cambridge Springs in the state tournament. Hoover and Mangol finished 1-2 in their respective tournaments.
Conneaut also had a medallist in Emileigh Harper (9-10, 125 pounds), who finished fourth after losing 2-0 to Alexis Syrko of Ringold in the third place match.
Conneaut was also represented by three other wrestlers in Declan Walsh (9-10, 70 pounds), Nathan Boyle (9-10, 105 pounds) and Emelia Thibodeaux (8 and under, 51 pounds) with each wrestler finishing 0-2 in their respective tournaments.
Meadville sent three wrestlers to the state tournament. Jake Schmitt (9-10, 65 pounds) finished 1-2 while both Ethan Schmitt (8 and under, 45 pounds) and Jaxsen Brabender (11-12, 65 pounds) went 0-2.
Cochranton had seven represntatives at the state tournament. Hank Morrell (9-10, 95 pounds) and Carson Herrick (8 and under, 75 pounds) both finished 1-2. Camdin Adams (8 and under, 50 pounds), Brayden Williams (11-12, 125 pounds), Eli Hart (8 and under, 90 pounds), Bryce Hart (11-12, 100 pounds) and Blaze Gigler (11-12, 80 pounds) each ended 0-2 in their respective competitons.
Maplewood sent five wrestlers to states with Aaliyah Morris (9-10, 70 pounds) and Hunter Bradock (8 and under, 50 pounds) finishing 1-2. Landon Canchola (8 and under, 75 pounds), Isaac Beebe (9-10, 150 pounds) snd Chase Macquarrie (11-12, 135 pounds) each finished 0-2.