Allegheny swept Kenyon in a doubleheader last Thursday, but dropped three out of four games against Ohio Wesleyan over the weekend.
Connor Deasy and Nolan Thompson tossed back-to-back complete games against Kenyon.
Deasy’s gem was his second shutout in a row. His shutouts earned him NCAC Pitcher of the Week.
Ryan Dougherty slugged his first two homers in a Gators uniform against Ohio Wesleyan.
The team is 12-7 overall and 6-4 in the NCAC.
SOFTBALL
• Allegheny won its first four games of the season in a sweep against Kenyon on Friday and Saturday.
But, the Gators lost both games of a doubleheader against Carnegie Mellon.
Kelly Lafferty earned NCAC Athlete of the Week honors after hitting .563 against Kenyon, including a go-ahead three-run double to seal the sweep.
The Gators are 4-14 overall and 2-8 in the NCAC.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
• Allegheny received 124 points en route to a first-place finish over Wooster and Dension at the Marty Goldberg Gator Invite on Friday.
Holden Ford won the 100-meter dash (11.18 seconds) and 200 meters (22.84 seconds), which earned him NCAC Athlete of the Week honors.
The Gators’ next meet is Friday at Denison and they will compete in the NCAC championships May 6.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
• Allegheny garnered 159 points to defeat Wooster and Denison at the Marty Goldberg Gator Invite.
Maya Rachel and Emma Anderson led the team with two events won respectively.
The Gators’ next meet is Friday at Denison and they will compete in the NCAC championships May 9.
MEN’S LACROSSE
• Allegheny dropped both games of a two-game series against Kenyon.
Overall, Nick Jordan led the Gators with two goals.
The Gators are 2-4 overall and in the NCAC.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
• Allegheny split a two-game series with Kenyon. The Gators won 14-11 at home but lost 14-13 on the road.
Senna Perelman had eight goals, including four goals in Allegheny’s 14-11 victory.
The Gators are 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the NCAC.
MEN’S GOLF
• Allegheny had a first-round score of 311, which tied for sixth place at the NCAC championships last Saturday. The second round will take this Saturday.
Matthew Del Rosso led the Gators with a 1-over 72.
WOMEN’S GOLF
• Allegheny came in fifth place after having a round one score of 362 in the NCAC championships last Saturday.
Jenny Beth Brundige led the Gators with an 87.
Allegheny will compete in the second round of the NCAC championships this Saturday.