Two Crawford County girls volleyball players earned region player of the year honors on Monday. Maplewood outside hitter Sadie Thomas won Region 2 player of the year while Conneaut outside hitter Kaylee Mattera won it in Region 5. Both players led their teams to the state playoffs this season. Thomas was an integral part in helping Maplewood win the 1A state title against West Branch while Mattera's Eagles made it to the 3A quarterfinal round before losing to Thomas Jefferson.
Thomas was one of four Tigers who were selected to the Region 2 first team along with setter Bailey Varndell, middle hitter Elizabeth Hunter and libero McKenna Crawford. Three Cochranton players — opposite Devyn Sokol, setter Dana Jackson and defensive specialist Ella Gallo — filled out the remaining spots on the first team. Libero Taytum Jackson and outside hitter Brooklyn Needler also represented the Cardinals on the second team. Maplewood and Cochranton were the Region 2 co-champions before the Tigers bested them in the District 10 championship.
Cambridge Springs was also well-represented in the Region 2 second team. Opposite Maddie Dragosavac and outside hitters Claire Mumford and Audrey Bullock all made the team. The Blue Devils' season ended at the hands of Lakeview in the first round of the District 10 1A tournament.
Joining Mattera on the Region 5 first team was middle hitter Sylvia Prebor. Three more Eagles — setter Payten Karastury, outside hitter Lainie Harrington and libero Paris Karastury — were included in the second team.
Meadville also had two first-teamers in Region 5 in outside hitter Emma Parks and setter Elliott Schleicher. The Bulldogs lost to Warren in the District 10 3A semifinals.
In Region 3, Saegertown had three representatives on the first-team. Setter Lindsey Greco, middle hitter Brywn McLaughlin and outside hitter Alyssa Arblaster all made the team. Saegertown won the region and saw its season end after losing to Corry in the District 10 2A semifinals.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Delaney Kepner — Lakeview — 12 — MH
Courtney Clark — Rocky Grove — 12 — OH
Kennedy Beatty — West Middlesex — 12 — MB
Zoe Proper — Lakeview — 12 — OH
Caitlin Stephens — West Middlesex — 11 — S
Emma Mild — West Middlesex — 11 — OH
Alaina Bowers — West Middlesex — 12 — OH
Elsa Cole — Lakeview — 12 — L
SECOND TEAM
Madison Bercis — Jamestown — 12 — OP
Priscilla Cole — Lakeview — 12 — S
Paige Cresswell — Rocky Grove — 11 — OH
Morgan Bercis — Jamestown — 12 — MH
Alaina Suhar — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — MH
Elizabeth Popp — Commodore Perry — 10 — RS
Tamera Slater — Farrell — 12 — S
Auna Davis — Commodore Perry — 11 — L
Isabella D'Onofrio — West Middlesex — 12 — L
Region champion – West Middlesex
Region co-players of the year – Kennedy Beatty, West Middlesex and Elsa Cole, Lakeview
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Devyn Sokol — Cochranton — 12 — OP
Dana Jackson — Cochranton — 12 — S
Sadie Thomas — Maplewood — 12 — OH
Bailey Varndell — Maplewood — 12 — S
Elizabeth Hunter — Maplewood — 11 — MH
Ella Gallo — Cochranton — 12 — DS
McKenna Crawford — Maplewood — 12 — L
SECOND TEAM
Maddie Dragosavac — Cambridge Springs — 12 — OP
Kameron Tyree — Erie First Christian — 12 — MH
Audrey Bullock — Cambridge Springs — 11 — OH
Brooklyn Needler — Cochranton — 11 — OH
Mikenzie Miller — Eisenhower — 11 — OH
Claire Mumford — Cambridge Springs — 11 — OH
Olivia Darling — Youngsville — 12 — MH
Taytum Jackson — Cochranton — 12 — L
Region co-champions – Maplewood and Cochranton
Region player of the year – Sadie Thomas, Maplewood
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Chasie Fry — Sharpsville — 12 — OH
Bella Ritenour — Sharpsville — 12 — MH
Lindsey Greco — Saegertown — 10 — S
Sydni Hoobler — Franklin — 12 — OH
Brywn McLaughlin — Saegertown — 10 — MH
Molly Bissel — Slippery Rock — 11 — OH
Alyssa Arblaster — Saegertown — 11 — OH
Virginia Recchia — Slippery Rock — 12 — L
SECOND TEAM
Rylee Gearhart — Reynolds — 11 — MH
Kylee Hasan — Sharon — 11 — MH
Breanna Hanley — Sharpsville — 12 — OH
Anora Robare — Slippery Rock — 11 — S
Tayler Whitesell — Greenville — 11 — MB
Ava Hartshorne — Titusville — 12 — MH
Nora Serrano — Greenville — 12 — S
Addison Novad — Slippery Rock — 9 — OP
Kylee McAdoo — Reynolds — 11 — L
Region champion – Saegertown
Region player of the year – Virginia Recchia, Slippery Rock
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Cadence Jones — North East — 11 — OH
Addica Sperry — Mercyhurst Prep — 10 — OH
Emma Willow — Fairview — 12 — MH
Olivia Swinarski — Harbor Creek — 12 — OH
Grace Sanfilippo — North East — 11 — S
Makenna Moore — Corry — 10 — OH
Sam Zank — Harbor Creek — 12 — MH
Kayla Forsythe — North East — 11 — MH
Tayler Elchynski — Corry — 12 — L
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Kulyk — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — OH
Aubrey Chase — Corry — 10 — MH
Kayleigh Anderson — Fort LeBoeuf — 11 — MH
Halle Albers — Corry — 10 — OH
Katelynn Olmstead — Fort LeBoeuf — 10 — OH
Julia Seth — Mercyhurst Prep — 11 — S
Lexi DiFuccia — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — MH
Becky Whitman — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — L
Region champion – North East
Region player of the year – Cadence Jones, North East
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Lilli Mook — General McLane — 12 — OH
Emma Parks — Meadville — 10 — OH
Macy Testa — McDowell — 12 — OH
Kaylee Mattera — Conneaut — 12 — OH
Kylie Fehlman — Warren — 11 — MH
Sylvia Prebor — Conneaut — 12 — MH
Lindsay Madigan — Warren — 10 — S
Elliott Schleicher — Meadville — 10 — S
Summer Lucks — Warren — 11 — L
SECOND TEAM
Alexia Bowers — Warren — 11 — OH
Abby Berry — Grove City — 11 — S
Payten Karastury — Conneaut — 11 — S
Jenna Wagner — Cathedral Prep — 12 — MH
Carly Beers — Warren — 12 — RS
Alyssa Radtke — McDowell — 12 — S
Lainie Harrington — Conneaut — 10 — OH
Raeley Gargano — Hickory — 12 — S
Paris Karastury — Conneaut — 11 — L
Region champion – Conneaut
Region player of the year – Kaylee Mattera, Conneaut
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.