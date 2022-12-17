SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team hung around with Greenville for the first two quarters. However, the Trojans capitalized off of Panthers' turnovers in the second half en route to a 66-48 win at Steve Scott Gymnasium on Friday night.
"We knew that was a strong opponent that we put on our schedule to begin the season," said Saegertown head coach Chris Greco. "Again, to get where we want to get to in to region play, we want to schedule tough non-region teams. I don't think they lost a game coming into this game. We know that they have some very strong senior leadership, couple good players at skill positions."
The Class 2A Panthers drew first blood against the Class 3A Trojans to start off as the Panthers went out to a 14-6 lead. However, the Trojans ended the quarter on a 5-2 run to pull within five.
The Trojans' momentum carried over into the second quarter after they scored the first six points to gain a 17-16 lead. Cody Huson stopped the bleeding for the Panthers after he scored in the paint and gave the lead back to the Panthers. For the rest of the half, the Panthers and Trojans traded baskets. A 3-pointer from Brady Greco was the last score of the half as the Panthers were only down 30-27 at halftime.
"We started off really hot," Greco said. "They took our first punch. We took their first punch."
Coming out of the locker room, it was all Trojans. After being up 36-31, the Trojans utilized a full-court press that gave the Panthers fits. The Trojans' press resulted in three consecutive layups by Logan Lentz, Nathan Stuyvesant and Noah Cano. The Trojans led 46-31 after outscoring the Panthers 16-4 in the third quarter.
"It shouldn't have given us issues," Greco said about the Trojans' press. "We've gone over that and over that and over that. We broke it the first time, then we had a turnover after we broke it, an unforced error and then they sped us up a little bit. A couple bad passes here and there and that's what happens when you give up two, three possessions in a row. You just give up six, eight points and then that six-point game goes to 14 or 12 or whatever that is. We do that a lot in practice. We know how to beat the press. We have press breaks in. Just didn't execute them the way we're supposed to."
Greco led the Panthers with 14 points to go along with a pair of 3-pointers. Hank Shaffer was right behind Greco with 13 points on six made shots from the field. Collin Jones added nine points.
Lentz paced the Trojans with 21 points on nine made shots. Cano and Mason Vannoy also scored in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively. In total, the Trojans made six 3-pointers. Cano and Vannoy each registered two.
With the loss, the Panthers' record falls to 4-2 on the season. The Panthers will next host fellow Crawford County team Conneaut on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Greco believes playing against bigger teams like Greenville will help in the long run.
"I think that certainly does nothing but to help you," Greco said. "Younger teams, they may feel that is kind of a little bitter pill to swallow sometimes and that hurts some of their confidence, but I tell the guys 'you wanna play this competition, it gets you better in the long run.' I think in the long run playing the Greenvilles, playing the Reynolds, playing those Mercer County teams are certainly going to help us playing 3A and 4A teams. I think that's what we want to strive to get to, to play better competition in the non-region to help you in the region."
Greenville (66)
Lentz 10 0-3 21, Cano 5 1-4 13, Vannoy 3 4-4 12, Philson 4 1-2 9, Hedderick 2 0-0 5, Stuyvesant 2 0-0 4, Herrick 0 2-2 2.
Totals 26 8-15 66.
Saegertown (48)
Greco 6 0-0 14, Shaffer 6 1-3 13, Jones 3 2-2 9, Huson 3 0-0 6, Joe Grundy 2 0-1 4, Laperriere 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 3-6 48.
Greenville;11;19;16;20;—;66
Saegertown;16;11;4;17;—;48
3-point goals: Greenville — Cano 2, Vannoy 2, Hedderick, Lentz; Saegertown — Greco 2, Jones.
Records: Greenville 4-0, 0-0 Region 5; Saegertown 4-2, 0-0 Region 3.
