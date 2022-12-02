Although the Cambridge Springs wrestling team is lacking in numbers this year, head coach Dalton Lester is still expecting big things from his team.
“We have a limited number of kids, but ultimately just go out there and give it 100 percent and I’ll be happy,” Lester said.
Even though the team is shorthanded, the Blue Devils are still bringing back a lot of experience. At 126, Gunnar Gage is entering his senior season. Gage has made the state tournament in each of the past two seasons.
“It’s exciting,” Lester said. “I think he learned a lot last year down at states, so I think he’s gonna mature a little bit and take care of business in his senior year.”
The Blue Devils are also returning junior Brody Beck at 132. Last season, Beck was eliminated in the semifinal round of the Northwest Regional Class 2A Tournament.
“He’s another kid who has grinded it out through the years,” Lester said. “He’s a junior. I’m looking for him to do big things this season.”
Aside from Gage and Beck, Lester also expects junior Preston Gorton and freshman Brandon Hoover to have to play a role on the team this season.
“Everyone really is gonna have an impact on our team,” Lester said. “We’re gonna have to look to a lot of guys for bonus points obviously without having a full lineup.”
Even though the Blue Devils have a small roster, Lester will be leading an experienced team this season, which he sees as a strength.
“Most of the kids that are returning have had that varsity experience, so I can count on them to lead the underclassmen to their transition into the varsity level,” Lester said. “I think that’s gonna help us out.”
