It happens every year. A player comes from out of nowhere to become the buzz of summer practices at Saint Vincent College.
They are camp darlings, and some of them accelerate once the preseason games start and get on the fast track to making the 53-man roster. Others fizzle out once the bright lights of NFL stadiums shine on them.
"What you see out here is one thing," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the other day. "What you see in the stadium is another. That's why we're excited about carrying the group into the stadium, because when the environment changes, sometimes the play does, as well. So we're interested in seeing who can take a level of play from out here and carry it into a stadium."
Tomlin is going to hold out a few starters in the preseason opener against the Buccaneers on Friday night. Even the starters who will dress aren't expected to play more than a series or two. That will give players on the roster bubble their first opportunity to convince coaches they can be contributors in the regular season, too.
They might not be household names, but these five players can carve out roles on the 53-man roster if they continue to play well in the preseason games:
1. OL Kendrick Green
Most camp darlings are rookies or players whose previous NFL experience came on practice squads. Green is the rare exception.
Entering his third season with the Steelers, Green started at center as a rookie after being drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft. Now he finds himself fighting for his professional life after a move to guard last season did not go well. Green is back at center this camp (getting second- and third-team work), but the only reason he has a chance to stick on the 53-man roster this season is his new position — fullback.
The Steelers have experimented with Green (6-foot-1, 315 pounds) for the past week as a lead blocker and occasional receiver and ball carrier — and he doesn't look out of place. He's run for first downs in practice, displaying a soft set of hands and uncommon athleticism for a man his size. Green's path to the 53-man roster is as the eighth or ninth offensive lineman, and his versatility could give him an edge over Kevin Dotson, a fourth-year guard who does not offer position flexibility.
Green can be a hammer in short-yardage situations as a blocker for Najee Harris. And here's hoping Tomlin gives Green at least one carry or one target in the game.
2. DB Elijah Riley
Who had Riley on their Bingo cards as the Steelers' starting slot corner? You're lying if you said you did. Riley, a graduate of West Point, has been splitting snaps with veteran Chandon Sullivan with the first-team defense.
There is every expectation Patrick Peterson will get a look inside soon. In the meantime, Riley can continue his push for a role in the secondary. At 6-feet and 205 pounds, Riley isn't your classic cover corner in the slot. He's in the mold of former Steelers slot Mike Hilton and is strong against the run. But Riley has been around the ball, too, with interceptions and pass breakups in practice.
Riley isn't a complete unknown. He was claimed off waivers last August when the Jets cut him. He spent most of last season on the practice squad, but he did dress for four games late in the season. He also can play safety.
3. WR Cody White
The Steelers kept six receivers on their opening day 53-man roster last year. There hasn't been much doubt White has been one of the top six receivers in camp this year. He's been much more consistent than Miles Boykin or Hakeem Butler, both of whom have had issues with drops.
White, who was elevated to the active roster for one game last season after spending most of the year on the practice squad, has good hands and has consistently made plays in practice. Continuing to produce as a receiver will be important in the preseason games, but his play on special teams likely will matter more.
Boykin made the team last year because he's a quality special teams player. White has to be better than Boykin on special teams to make the roster.
4. OLB David Perales
The other rookie outside linebacker will get a chance to showcase his pass-rushing skills with fourth-round pick Nick Herbig unlikely to play due to a hip flexor injury. With Herbig out this past week and with the coaches giving T.J. Watt days off throughout camp, Perales has taken advantage of the increased reps that have come this way.
Perales isn't overly twitchy, but he's sneaky fast around the edge and can lay the lumber in the running game. Perales, 24, had a long and winding road to the NFL. He played at Merced Junior College, Division II Sacramento State and then Fresno State for his final three seasons. He had 11 sacks in his final season with the Bulldogs last season.
Perales has been noticeable on the practice fields at Saint Vincent, and now he'll have a chance to prove he's more than a flash in the pan.
5. RB Anthony McFarland
Another veteran makes the list, but it seems McFarland is finally figuring out the NFL after entering the league as a 21-year old in the 2020 draft.
McFarland has spent more time on the practice squad than the active roster in his first three NFL seasons, playing in just three games in 2021 and 2022. McFarland is third on the depth chart behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, but he's been more consistent in practices this summer and has shown off his speed in the open field.
"He was a redshirt sophomore when we drafted him, so we realized that some development had to take place there," Tomlin said. "To his credit, he's continually gotten better over his stay with us, and his role has kind of grown continually, as well. I'm excited for him and seeing if he can carve out an increased role for himself."
The Steelers usually keep three running backs on the 53-man roster, but that might not be the case this year because of the dual role Connor Heyward plays. If McFarland wants to make the team, he had better make an impact on special teams.
Ray Fittipaldo: rfittipaldo@post-gazette.com and Twitter @rayfitt1.
