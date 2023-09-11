Two seasons ago, the Steelers began the year with a stunning upset road win over Buffalo. The Bills were sloppy, and the Steelers made a few big plays. There were many who got all excited and claimed it proved the Steelers were a Super Bowl contender.
By the end of that season, the Bills were legitimately a Super Bowl contender and the Steelers barely made the playoffs, then got destroyed by the Chiefs in the first round.
Last season, the Steelers began the year on the road with an upset of the Bengals. Again, many believed that proved the Steelers were a much better team than given credit for and that they would be a contender in the AFC North.
They missed the playoffs while the Bengals played in the AFC championship game.
That's why I don't totally dismiss people who now are saying, "It's only one game" because the Steelers got crushed in their opener 30-7 at the hands of the 49ers.
It is only one game, and hot takes after one — or even two or three games, for that matter — are usually silly.
That doesn't mean Sunday's loss to the 49ers was meaningless and there weren't at least some legitimate questions that need answered about the Steelers. They had such a perfect preseason in so many ways that it probably masked some of the questions that needed answers before we could properly figure out where they fit.
Now that there were certain things exposed by the 49ers, it shined a light on the fact the Steelers may not be quite as good as some of the most optimistic projections for them.
Obviously, it starts with Kenny Pickett, who just needs to play better. He didn't play well, and in general, when the quarterback doesn't play well, the team's chances of winning the game are reduced significantly. That one is easy — I think he is a good player. He is still learning, and I think he will be fine and play better.
The question I have centers on the vaunted defense in general and the run defense specifically.
We looked at the roster and saw some big-name veterans who were acquired in the offseason. Patrick Peterson at cornerback and Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb at inside linebacker all came with some degree of fanfare.
Peterson endeared himself to fans early by popping off some nonsense about how Brock Purdy was overrated and how he was going to intercept a pass off of him Sunday. He quickly un-endeared himself by getting torched for a couple of touchdowns and having a large hand in Brandon Aiyuk catching eight passes (on eight targets) for 129 yards.
Levi Wallace didn't have a great day, either, and Joey Porter Jr. apparently isn't good enough yet to win one of the starting jobs (he played seven snaps; the other two played 67 snaps each), so the "improved secondary" suddenly has a whole lot more to improve on.
The trio of inside linebackers, though, is probably even more troublesome than the cornerbacks because they were supposed to be a huge upgrade over last season's trio of Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane.
And it is only one week, so I won't completely overreact, but what I saw was a trio that didn't look terribly different than the three they replaced. It is true the 49ers — because of their scheme and some of the players they have at tight end, slot receiver and running back — were a difficult assignment for that group, but I didn't see a whole lot that makes me think the group is poised for stardom.
That trio of Holcomb, Roberts and Alexander combined to play 129 snaps in this game. I can come up with only one play of impact they made — Roberts had a great third-down stop on 3rd-and-short — between the three of them.
They did combine for 21 tackles, and Roberts actually had two tackles for loss, but that position should lend itself to a lot of tackles anyway. That's especially true against a team that runs the ball as much as the 49ers.
Last year's group of inside linebackers would often pile up tackle totals, too, but the plays they missed or failed to get to didn't show up in their statistics to tell the whole story. The Steelers linebackers had a tough time getting to the edge, in coverage and in making plays at the point of attack.
This group is really the group the Steelers' "elite defense" is built on, and it might turn out to be a house of cards. They don't have to be superstars, but they have to be a lot more impactful in the games and do a better job in coverage on some of those underneath routes.
The good news is they will have a chance to prove they are legitimately an upgrade over last season Monday night against the Browns, as they have an excellent running game and Nick Chubb is one of the league's best running backs.
There will likely be added pressure on this group, as well, because Cam Heyward, who is one of the Steelers best run stoppers, is hobbled with a groin injury and may not be at 100 percent or even play.
The opportunity to make big plays will be there for Roberts, Alexander and Holcomb on Monday, but until they do it, their ability to is very much in question.
Paul Zeise: pzeise@post-gazette.com or Twitter: @paulzeise
