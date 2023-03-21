FILE - Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo (56) plays during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed longtime Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract. The deal, announced Tuesday, March 21, 2023, fortifies the interior of the Steelers offensive line as Pittsburgh builds around second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.