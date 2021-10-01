WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — It’s commonly said the best time to peak is during the postseason — and Phoebe Templin did just that.
At The Country Club on day one of the District 10 girls golf tournament, Templin, a senior for the Meadville Bulldogs, carded an 86. The score is her personal best at the course.
“I think I did really good today. I started with three really bad holes but I recovered well. That’s my low for this course so I’m really confident with that and I feel good,” Templin said. “My goal was 90, I just wanted to average a five. I beat that so I’m happy.”
Templin, also a standout on Meadville’s soccer team, won the Class 3A individual title last season.
After the first day of competition last year, McDowell’s Zoey McLain and Natalie Brosig were 16 strokes ahead of Templin. Due to a COVID-19 issue at McDowell, the girls weren’t allowed to play on day two of the tournament because of a two-week shutdown. Templin took advantage of their absence and punched a ticket to the state tournament.
The senior will try her best to advance to Heritage Hill Golf Course in York, on Oct. 19 for this year’s PIAA tournament.
With an 86, Templin is tied for third place with Erie’s Elizabeth D’Andrea. Sitting in first and second place are Trojan golfers McLain (74) and Analise Wolf (83). Only the top two finishers will advance.
“I want to continue having fun. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself because at the end of the day it’s a mental game and if I overthink it then I will play bad,” Templin said. The end goal is states, so I’m going to try and play my best.”
Meadville head coach Terry Tidball is hopeful that Templin can repeat her performance on Saturday.
“I’m hoping she beats Analise by four strokes. This year, with everyone here, if she can make it to states again that would really validate what happened last year,” Tidball said. “Her score today was a personal best and the fact that it came at districts is awesome. What’s even better is that it gives her a shot Saturday to try and be a state qualifier again.”
As a team, McDowell bested the Bulldogs 247-297. Behind McLain and Wolf, Avery Burdick shot a 90 for McDowell.
For Meadville, Kelsi Hefner and Brooke Hart shot a 101 and 110, respectively.
“Team score wise, I was really happy with 297. It’s the lowest we’ve had at districts since I’ve been coaching and the first time we broke 300 this year,” Tidball said. “It seems like we’ve kind of been snakebitten for years at districts but they played pretty well today.”
The top eight individuals advance to Saturday’s competition. Hefner made the cut as No. 8.
Templin and Hefner will tee off on Saturday with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
In Class 2A action, Hickory beat defending District 10 and PIAA champion North East 223-249.
Hickory had three golfers finish under 80. Sasha Petrochko shot the lowest score of the day at 70 while her teammates Luciana Masters and McKenzie Gustas shot a 76 and 77, respectively.
For the Pickers, the Swan sisters, Lydia and Anna, led the way. Anna shot a 72 and Lydia a 74.
In individual action, Conneaut’s Julianna Jacobs shot a 93. Her score was good enough for 13th best and advanced her to Saturday’s final round. The top 15 golfers advanced in 2A.
“I’m very proud of her,” Conneaut head coach Kurt Morini said. “She put in a lot of effort and time this season so there is nothing but a big smile on my face for her.”
The tenth through fifteenth spots are only separated by eight strokes. Jacobs could leapfrog a handful of positions with another good performance on Saturday.
“I’d love to see her shoot around the same score again and it would be great if she broke 90. The top eight girls will likely stay about the same, but Julianna could move up a couple spots if she shaved five or six strokes off her score,” Morini said. “I’m really pleased that all her effort this season paid off and I’m ecstatic for Saturday.”
Other Eagles golfers Maggie Battles (98), Madison Thomas (116) and Jacqui Detelich (117) also recorded scores on Thursday. Battles finished tied for 16th, just one spot from making to the final round.
“Maggie carded her best round of the season and peaked at the right time. It’s too bad she was just a couple strokes off of advancing,” Morini said. “My other girls shot about the same as they have all year. I’m pleased with their performances at that course. I’m proud of all of them.”
Maplewood freshman Avery Palotas carded a 127.
“It’s a really hard course, which she admitted, but I thought she did very well for a freshman golfer at the district tournament for the first time,” Maplewood head coach Phil Young said. “This is her first year and I’m really proud of her efforts.
“We have a group of young golfers, Avery being one of them, that are really competitive and I think going to push each other. I am looking forward to the next three years.”
District 10 girls golf first-round results from The Country Club on Thursday.
CLASS 2A
Team (Final results)
Hickory (223): Petrochko 70, Masters 76, Gustas 77
North East (249): A. Swan 72, L. Swan 74, Sebolt 103
Individual results (top 15 advance)
Sasha Petrochko, Hickory 70 -2
Anna Swan, North East 72 E
Lydia Swan, North East 74 +2
Luciana Masters, Hickory 76 +4
McKenzie Gustas, Hickory 77 +5
Kaitlyn Hoover, Wilmington 79 +7
Emily Donahue, Grove City 81 +9
Ava Liburdi, Hickory 85 +13
Annamarie Zinram, Villa Maria 85 +13
Katie Caryl, Mercyhurst Prep 88 +16
Lia Macek, Mercyhurst Prep 89 +17
Izzy Barbero, Mercyhurst Prep 93 +21
Julianna Jacobs, Conneaut 93 +21
Natalie Dushole, Fort LeBoeuf 94 +22
McKenna Longoria, Villa Maria 95 +23
Did not advance
Maggie Battles, Conneaut 98 +26
Emily Piotrowski, Villa Maria 98 +26
Emma Kate Wilks, Titusville 98 +26
Anna Harpst, Reynolds 99 +27
Tatiana Llera, North East 101 +29
Alison Litwiler, Reynolds 101 +29
Isabella Benz, Fairview 103 +31
Elise Sebolt, North East 103 +31
Stacia Fennell, Sharpsville 103 +31
Meredith Thompson, Fairview 103 +31
Jordyn Seidler, Harbor Creek 106 +34
Janessa Vaughn, Harbor Creek 106 +34
Megan Bull, Hickory 111 +39
McKenzie Herman, Reynolds 111 +39
Haley Weber, Grove City 111 +39
Joce Ollinger, Mercyhurst Prep 113 +41
Ashley Vaughn, Harbor Creek 114 +42
Hannah Hohman, Grove City 116 +44
Madison Thomas, Conneaut 116 +44
Jacqui Detelich, Conneaut 117 +45
Lexi Sapper, Mercyhurst Prep 117 +45
Leah Corey, Harbor Creek 119 +47
Lydia Heckman, Lakeview 120 +48
Jane Howard, General McLane 125 +53
Avery Palotas, Maplewood 127 +55
CLASS 3A
Team (Final results)
McDowell (247): McClain 74, Wolf 83, Burdick 90
Meadville (297): Templin 86, Hefner 101, Hart 110
Individual results (top 8 advance)
Zoey McClain, McDowell 74 +2
Analise Wolf, McDowell 83 +11
Elizabeth D’Andrea, Erie 86 +14
Phoebe Templin, Meadville 86 +14
Avery Burdick, McDowell 90 +18
Alexis Marsh, McDowell 92 +20
Brooke Hamilton, McDowell 101 +29
Kelsi Hefner, Meadville 101 +29
Did not advance
Sarah Henninger, DuBois 106 +34
Angel Epondulan, Allderdice 109 +37
Brooke Hart, Meadville 110 +38
Alexas Pfeufer, DuBois 118 +46
Sophia Seduski, DuBois 122 +50
Jordan Watt, DuBois 138 +66
Isabella Geist-Salone, DuBois 148 +76