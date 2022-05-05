A team with local ties completed the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday.
Runs on Coffee placed 17th out of 487 teams and ninth out of 376 teams in the novice category.
The team was composed of five legs. Whitney Bergendahl, a 2004 Meadville Area Senior High School graduate, ran the first leg. Whitney and his son Jackson ran the second leg.
The third leg was ran by Evan Bergendahl, a 2000 MASH graduate. Evan’s wife, Kelley Onderko Bergendahl (MASH 2001), ran the fourth leg. The fifth and final leg was ran by Kelley and Evan.