BASEBALL

• Allegheny went 1-3 over the past week against Wooster after splitting a series at home (April 7) and getting swept on the road (Saturday).

Brett Heckert smoked two solo homers on the road against the Fighting Scots, while Luke Chutko hit .538 (7-for-13) with three doubles and a triple during the past week.

SOFTBALL

• Allegheny lost all six games last week, including two against Oberlin (April 7) and four against Wooster (Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders).

Hayley Behr hit two homers and went 4-for-14 overall during the week.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

• Allegheny defeated Carnegie Mellon at home Friday 105-92. The Gators surpassed the century mark for the third time in only five games this season.

• Six players scored 10 or more points, including Jordan Greynolds, who achieved a double-double (21 points, 12 rebounds).

MEN’S GOLF

• Allegheny split their matches with Wooster during this past weekend.

• On Day One, the Gators beat the Fighting Scots 304-325 with Matthew Del Rosso leading all golfers after carding a 71.

• On Day Two, Allegheny lost 308-315 with Shane Kelley shooting an Allegheny-low of 74.

WOMEN’S GOLF

• Allegheny lost a two-day invitational at Wooster over the weekend by a score of 717-670.

• Izzy Krzys helped the Gators get a third-place finish after shooting a 173 overall.

MEN’S LACROSSE

• On Saturday, Allegheny lost to Wooster 11-10 in overtime. Patrick Hogan scored three goals for the Gators and added two assists in the loss.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

• The Gators lost to Wooster 22-13 Saturday, but ended the week on a good note by defeating Oberlin 12-11 in overtime on Tuesday.

Senna Perelman led the Gators with six goals and also added two assists.

MEN’S TENNIS

• The Allegheny lost three matches this past week with two of them against Wooster (Saturday and Sunday) and the other against Ohio Wesleyan (Tuesday).

Against Ohio Wesleyan, Wonjoon Cho won his No. 1 singles match in three sets (6-3, 4-6, 6-3) and his doubles match 8-7 after partnering with Benny Gantrish.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

• Allegheny won all three matches last week with two of them against Wooster (Saturday and Sunday) and the other against Ohio Wesleyan (Tuesday).

• Gabby DeLeon won all three singles matches and all three of her doubles matches.

TRACK AND FIELD

• The men’s and women’s teams each placed second out of four teams in the Ohio Wesleyan invitational on Saturday.

• The men’s team captured first in the 10,000 meters, javelin and shot put.

• The women’s team picked up first-place finishes in the 800 meters, 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters, 10,000 meters and 3,00-meter steeplechase.

 

Adam Cohen, contributing writer

