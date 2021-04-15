BASEBALL
• Allegheny went 1-3 over the past week against Wooster after splitting a series at home (April 7) and getting swept on the road (Saturday).
• Brett Heckert smoked two solo homers on the road against the Fighting Scots, while Luke Chutko hit .538 (7-for-13) with three doubles and a triple during the past week.
SOFTBALL
• Allegheny lost all six games last week, including two against Oberlin (April 7) and four against Wooster (Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders).
• Hayley Behr hit two homers and went 4-for-14 overall during the week.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
• Allegheny defeated Carnegie Mellon at home Friday 105-92. The Gators surpassed the century mark for the third time in only five games this season.
• Six players scored 10 or more points, including Jordan Greynolds, who achieved a double-double (21 points, 12 rebounds).
MEN’S GOLF
• Allegheny split their matches with Wooster during this past weekend.
• On Day One, the Gators beat the Fighting Scots 304-325 with Matthew Del Rosso leading all golfers after carding a 71.
• On Day Two, Allegheny lost 308-315 with Shane Kelley shooting an Allegheny-low of 74.
WOMEN’S GOLF
• Allegheny lost a two-day invitational at Wooster over the weekend by a score of 717-670.
• Izzy Krzys helped the Gators get a third-place finish after shooting a 173 overall.
MEN’S LACROSSE
• On Saturday, Allegheny lost to Wooster 11-10 in overtime. Patrick Hogan scored three goals for the Gators and added two assists in the loss.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
• The Gators lost to Wooster 22-13 Saturday, but ended the week on a good note by defeating Oberlin 12-11 in overtime on Tuesday.
• Senna Perelman led the Gators with six goals and also added two assists.
MEN’S TENNIS
• The Allegheny lost three matches this past week with two of them against Wooster (Saturday and Sunday) and the other against Ohio Wesleyan (Tuesday).
• Against Ohio Wesleyan, Wonjoon Cho won his No. 1 singles match in three sets (6-3, 4-6, 6-3) and his doubles match 8-7 after partnering with Benny Gantrish.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
• Allegheny won all three matches last week with two of them against Wooster (Saturday and Sunday) and the other against Ohio Wesleyan (Tuesday).
• Gabby DeLeon won all three singles matches and all three of her doubles matches.
TRACK AND FIELD
• The men’s and women’s teams each placed second out of four teams in the Ohio Wesleyan invitational on Saturday.
• The men’s team captured first in the 10,000 meters, javelin and shot put.
• The women’s team picked up first-place finishes in the 800 meters, 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters, 10,000 meters and 3,00-meter steeplechase.
— Adam Cohen, contributing writer