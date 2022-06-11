PITTSBURGH — Jack Suwinski wasn’t supposed to be in the major leagues for very long, maybe only one day.
The Pittsburgh Pirates called the 23-year-old outfielder up from Double-A Altoona on April 26 when center fielder Bryan Reynolds was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
Suwinski’s promotion was based more on geography than merit. The Pirates summoned him for that night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park because he was just a two-hour drive away from Pittsburgh. They did not have enough time to call up a player from Triple-A Indianapolis
In his major league debut, Suwinski went 1-for-5 and intrigued the Pirates after also hitting .353 with three home runs in 13 games for Altoona.
Reynolds tested negative the next day and was reinstated to the active roster. and Suwinski is still with the Pirates and has become their regular right fielder.
“I’m super thankful and grateful for them to give me the opportunity in the first place and then to let me stick around long enough to get comfortable and make adjustments and see what kind of player I am at the big league level,” Suwinski said. “Obviously, I have confidence in myself, and I have had a lot of time adjusting, readjusting, trying new things, but everyone here’s been super helpful and giving me their advice and their help, teaching me and just giving me feedback from their point of view.”
Suwinski is learning his lessons well.
His eight home runs entering the weekend were the most among National League rookies. Through 37 games, he was hitting .235/.289/.479 and his 115 OPS+ meant he was producing at a rate 15 percent over the MLB average.
That is an impressive start considering Suwinski was rated as just the 24th-best prospect in the Pirates’ farm system by Baseball America coming into the season.
The Pirates acquired the left-handed hitter from the San Diego Padres last July as part of a trade for Adam Frazier, who had started at second base for the NL in the All-Star Game earlier that month. San Diego drafted Suwinski in the 15th round in 2016 from Taft High School in Chicago.
Despite the lack of a top prospect pedigree, Suwinski is showing he can potentially be a big part of the Pirates’ youth movement.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton and hitting coach Andy Haines have been particularly impressed by Suwinski’s approach to hitting and pleasantly surprised by the home run total. Suwinski went deep 53 times in 506 career minor league games.
“From watching him in spring training, Andy and I talked about it a lot. You just watch him take pitches, you watch his balance, there’s a lot of things … he does a lot of things that a lot of young hitters don’t do,” Shelton said. “He does it innately. The power, we had such a short look. We saw the ability to backspin the baseball. But I can’t say that we saw that portion of it.”
While Suwisnki has 35 strikeouts in his first 128 plate appearances, he says he learned the value of having a low chase rate during his time in the Padres’ farm system.
“I try to go up to the plate with a pretty simple plan,” Suwinski said. “I just want to make sure to get the best pitch to hit I can in every at-bat. I try hard not to swing at bad pitches because I believe that eventually you’re going to get at least one good pitch to hit if you’re patient.”
Suwinski is hitting enough of those pitches over the fence that it looks like he is going to continue extending his stay in Pittsburgh for a long time.
