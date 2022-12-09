SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls basketball team knew coming into Thursday's matchup against the defending District 10 Class 3A champions would be challenging.
However, that didn't stop the Panthers from giving it their all against the Trojans. The Panthers hung around for a while, but it wasn't enough as the Trojans prevailed 64-36.
"We purposely went into this game knowing that it was gonna be tough," said Saegertown head coach Cassidy Kravec. "We wanted tough competition to start our season so that way we're ready for region play later down the road. We knew that it was gonna be a battle and we were up against it. I thought we hung in with them excellent first quarter, first half, so we know that we're capable of that. We're capable of hanging in with a 3A team, so I'm very proud of what went on."
The Panthers went down 4-1 after two quicks baskets by Anna Harpst. The Panthers then responded with five consecutive points from Hailee Gregor. Lindsey Greco then connected on a deep two to put Saegertown up by four. However, the Trojans answered with 6-2 run to end the quarter with both teams tied at 10.
"I was very excited to go point-for-point with Greenville, a very high caliber team," Kravec. "They run a very effective offense. They have great fundamentals and they can execute plays, so I was extremely proud to know that we hung in with them point-for-point, possession-for-possession. We had stops, they had stops. We had shots, they had shots, so it was great competition."
Saegertown grabbed the lead for a little bit to start the second quarter. A put back by Lyndzee Amory and a free throw put the Panthers up three. However, their lead didn't last long. Grace Cano earned a basket to give the Trojans a 17-16 lead. Then, a 3-pointer by Reese Schaller grew the Trojans' lead to 4. The scores by Cano and Schaller were the start of an 11-0 run, which was ended by a lay up from Paige Smith. After Smith's basket, the Trojans used a 13-2 run to earn a 39-20 lead at halftime.
"They're a very well-seasoned team," Kravec said. "They do a fantastic job being able to run the whole floor. It's something that we definitely have to work on, but that's the difference and they were able to pull away."
The Trojans grew their led after outscoring the Panthers 25-16 in the second half.
Gregor led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points. After opening the game with six first-quarter points, Gregor came back and ended the night with eight points in the fourth quarter.
"I'm very proud of Hailee," Kravec said. "She is someone that I can count on to take care of anything that happens underneath the hoop. She can make really crucial plays at crucial times. I'm very proud of her performance. I'm proud that she was able to stay very level-headed, control her emotions and get the job done."
Greco contributed nine points while Maggie Triola and Layilah Drakes added five and four points, respectively.
For the Trojans, Schaller led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Harpst added 16 points to along with a pair of 3-pointers. Cano and Josie Lewis each scored 11 points. Nine of Lewis' points came beyond the arc.
With the loss, the Panthers fall to 1-2 on the season. Next, Saegertown will host Fort LeBoeuf on Saturday for another non-region matchup at 1:30 p.m.
"I'm so positive that we're able to work together that when I call a timeout and tell these girls to change something up a little bit, they respond extremely positively," Kravec said. "They're ready to take criticism and make sure that they're always improving, so I'm very proud of this group of girls."
Greenville (64)
Schaller 8 3-4 19, Harpst 6 2-2 16, Lewis 3 2-2 11, Cano 4 3-4 11, Mallek 1 2-3 4, Tokar 1 0-0 2.
Totals 23 12-15 64.
Saegertown (36)
Gregor 5 4-7 14, Greco 4 1-4 9, Triola 1 3-4 5, Drakes 1 1-3 4, Amory 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2.
Totals 13 9-18 36.
Greenville;10;29;9;16;—;64
Saegertown;10;10;3;13;—;36
3-point goals: Greenville — Lewis 3, Harpst 2; Saegertown — Drakes.
Records: Greenville 2-0, 0-0 Region 4; Saegertown 1-2, 0-0 Region 2.
