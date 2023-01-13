CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team dominated Region 2 rival Cochranton on both sides of the ball, particularly on the defensive side, in a 49-19 win on Thursday night at the Devils Den.
The win improves the Blue Devils' record to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in region play. The Cardinals are 4-8 overall with a 2-2 mark against region foes.
"I thought we had a pretty good effort tonight," said Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock. "Our kids have been there and done that before. It's region play, so they're trying to get locked back in after a pretty tough non-region schedule."
The Blue Devils established themselves from the start by sharing the ball. Hailee Rodgers found Makenzie Yanc for a lay in for the first points of the night. After Finley Rauscher and Yanc converted on layups, the Blue Devils were up 6-0. The Cardinals then got on the board after Ella Gallo made a shot in transition following a steal. After the Blue Devils went out to a 12-3 lead, the Cardinals made some head way late in the quarter. Abby Knapka made a bank shot and Macie Williams converted on a 3-pointer to pull the Cardinals within four points. Immediately after Williams' shot, the Blue Devils responded with a 3-pointer from Rodgers to make the score 15-8 entering the second quarter.
"We were anxious in the first few minutes and then we rebounded there and were able to get a couple baskets," said Cochranton head coach David Zamperini. "Macie made that three, but then we came down and didn't cover girls, it's kind of what I was talking about. Just simple, little things on defense we weren't doing that gives them a wide-open shot. Instead of four, it was seven."
The Blue Devils kept their momentum rolling following Rodgers' shot. Rauscher scored four quick points to open the second quarter. After Yanc scored on a lay up and Rauscher converted on a 3-pointer, the Blue Devils were up 24-8. Brooklyn Cole and Rodgers each added two points and the Blue Devils went into the locker room up 28-8.
The Blue Devils' defense stifled the Cardinals as they didn't score any points during the quarter. The Blue Devils mainly utilized a man-press defense, but also switched to a zone defense from time-to-time. The Blue Devils limited the Cardinals to just six made shots from the field.
"Our kids play hard and they play pretty smart on defense and they've been around the block," McKissock said. "These kids are seniors, most of them except for Brooklyn Cole, who's a junior. They've been there and done that."
The Blue Devils prevented a Cardinals' comeback after outscoring them 21-11 during the second half.
The Blue Devils had balanced scoring attack against the Cardinals as eight different players earned at least two points. Yanc led the way with 10 points, 10 assists and five steals while Rauscher contributed nine points. Jordyn Wheeler and Rodgers contributed eight and seven points, respectively. Yanc, Rauscher and Cole each grabbed seven rebounds.
"The scoring was balanced all the way across the board and that's how we like it," McKissock said. "We don't really like when people score 25 points. We like that balance and I thought our seniors all had very balanced scoring."
Williams led the Cardinals with five points. Knapka and Marley Rodax added four points each.
"We didn't defend the ball well," Zamperini said. "We had some good looks. Shots were falling. We didn't get back in transition like we needed to. We didn't cover down and box out."
Cochranton will be back in action on the road against Seneca on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a non-region matchup. Cambridge will return to the court on Thursday against Union City on the road for another region matchup at 7 p.m.
Cambridge Springs (49)
Yanc 5 0-0 10, Rauscher 4 0-0 9, Wheeler 4 0-0 8, Rodgers 3 0-0 7, Cole 2 1-4 5, Leandro 2 0-0 5, Zilhaver 1 1-2 3, Schultz 1 0-0 2.
Totals 22 2-6 49.
Cochranton (19)
Williams 1 2-2 5, E. Pfeiffer 1 2-2 4, Rodax 1 1-4 4, Bean 1 0-0 2, Knapka 1 0-0 2, Burnette 1 0-0 2.
Totals 6 5-8 19.
Cambridge Springs;15;13;6;15;—;49
Cochranton ;8;0;7;4;—;19
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rauscher, Rodgers, Leandro; Cochranton — Williams, Rodax.
Records: Cambridge Springs 10-3, 3-1 Region 2; Cochranton 4-8, 2-2 Region 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.